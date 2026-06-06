Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Pipeworks, Toho International

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered Arrives in November

Atari is bringing back the thunderous rage of Godzilla in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, arriving in November 2026

Article Summary Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered launches November 3, 2026, bringing the classic kaiju brawler back.

Atari, Pipeworks, and Toho revive the 2002 Godzilla game with Unreal Engine 5 visuals and 4K performance.

Battle as Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, and more across destructible cities like Tokyo and San Francisco.

Online matchmaking, modern haptics, and a new unlock system update Godzilla combat for today’s players.

Atari, Pipeworks, and Toho International have come together to bring back the ultimate Godzilla fighting game, as Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered has been announced. As one might expect from a remastered game, they have really taken this game and given it a modern coat of paint, bringing back the fun of being Godzilla or one of the many monsters in his rogue's gallery, as you fight tooth and nail in one of many coastal Japanese cities, really giving the game a new life 24 years after its initial release. We have more info about it along with the trailer, as the game arrives on November 3, 2026, for PC and consoles.

Prove You're King Once Again in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered

In Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, players take control of the franchise's most iconic titans – including the fan-favorite Showa-era Mechagodzilla — arising from the depths to battle across fully destructible cities, including Tokyo and San Francisco. As sirens wail and skyscrapers crumble, players will master a diverse roster of kaiju, each armed with signature special moves and devastating abilities, to dominate rival monsters in explosive, high-stakes brawls. Whether racking up points through citywide destruction or engaging in strategic combat, only the most dominant monster will remain standing amidst the rubble.

Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, this remaster modernizes the 2002 classic with 4K performance and 99% mechanical fidelity. A streamlined currency-based unlock system, online matchmaking and native support for modern haptics bring the experience fully to the present. Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered delivers the definitive version of the world's premier kaiju brawler.

"Destroy All Monsters Melee was such an important title for the genre, allowing players to destroy the environment around them, even picking up and throwing buildings, while battling as their favorite monster," said Lindsay Gupton, CEO of Pipeworks. "Our team had the unique opportunity to revisit our work using more modern development tools, and we've created a release that fulfills our original vision."

"There is a real sense of responsibility that comes with working on Godzilla, especially with a fan-favorite title like Destroy All Monsters Melee," said Mike Mika, Chief Creative Officer of Atari. "It is only natural that Atari, as the original publisher in 2002, would partner with Pipeworks, the original developer and kaiju experts to bring their creation back to center stage – bigger, better and more destructive than ever."

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