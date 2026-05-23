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Angel, Talespin & Thundercats in Dynamite August 2026 Full Solicits

Angel, Buffy, Talespin, Thundercats, Supernatural and Gargoyles in Dynamite's August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Dynamite August 2026 solicits launch Angel #1, Talespin #1 and a new Gargoyles #1 alongside Buffy the Vampire Slayer #2.

Kelly Thompson expands Dynamite’s Buffyverse with Angel #1, while Buffy #2 pushes the event forward with new threats.

Dynamite’s August lineup also features Thundercats, Supernatural, Vampirella, Red Sonja, Ben 10 and Fire and Ice Darkwolf.

Collected editions include Gargoyles Dark Ages, Elvira’s House of Mystery, Darkwing Duck Omnibus and Nightmare Before Christmas.

Dynamite launches Angel by Kelly Thompson and Giulia Giacomino to follow Buffy The Vampire Slayer by Kelly Thompson and Stephen Byrne, as well as Talespin #1 by Amanda Deibert and Carlo Lauro, Gargoyles #1 by Greg Weisman and Gerard Gambone, as well as Thundercats, Supernatural, Vampirella, Red Sonja and more in Dynamite's August 2026 full solicits and solicitations.

ANGEL #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama

Following the July debut of the extra-sized Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, Angel #1 kicks off with an extra-sized 48-page premiere issue featuring extra pages of story and art plus a special sketchbook section, specially priced at just $4.99! Featuring the first appearance of Angel and Buffy's new big bad, LEVIATHAN! Once the terrifying vampire Angelus, Angel was cursed for his crimes with the return of his soul. That soul eventually led him to Sunnydale and a tragic star-crossed affair with Buffy, his vampire-slaying true love. Once the tragedy had run its course, Angel built himself a new life in Los Angeles as a supernatural detective, helping the helpless. But things don't always go according to plan. And sometimes, you do have to go home again. This is that story. Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO (Lilo & Stitch) present a stunning new vision of ANGEL. $4.99 8/19/2026

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #2

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

The comics event series of the year continues from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins)! Still reeling from the shocking events of last issue, the team has no time to catch their breath as deadly minions are out for blood. Having everyone together again feels good, feels right. But something seems…off… $4.99 8/26/2026

TALESPIN #1

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Cat Staggs

An all-new series based on the hit animated classic, TALESPIN! In this thrilling debut issue… "THE WING WALKER"! Higher For Hire is…well, hired…to bring in Cape Suzette's newest resident: Skye Ryder. But the job's interrupted by air pirates led by the dastardly DON KARNAGE! Can BALOO and KIT shake the pirates and get their mysterious passenger to safety, or is it curtains for the pilots of the Sea Duck?! Don't miss the start of this high-flyin' adventure series by writer Amanda Deibert and artist Carlo Lauro, the team behind Darkwing Duck!

$4.99 8/19/2026

GARGOYLES #1 (2026)

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Gerard Gambone (CA) Meghan Hetrick

ALL-NEW STORIES BY SERIES CREATOR GREG WEISMAN AND RISING STAR ARTIST GERARDO GAMBONE!THE STARS OF THE SENSATIONAL ANIMATED TV SERIES RETURN WITH NEW, IN-CONTINUITY ADVENTURES! One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of GARGOYLES! Stone by day, warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are defenders of the night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES!It is 1997. The Manhattan Clan has remembered their calling…being heroes to the helpless on the streets of New York. At the same time, the Gargoyles desperately search for clues to the whereabouts of their missing Gargoyle egg. And they must hurry, for an ancient, all-powerful evil has awoken, with a score to settle…

GARGOYLES DARK AGES HC

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

Gargoyles: Dark Ages returns readers to the time when humans and Gargoyles took their first wary steps together on the road to peaceful coexistence. The year is 971 AD. It is an age of adventure, and of darkness… It is the time of the Gargoyles! The long-anticipated tale of the Manhattan Clan's formative days in medieval Scotland and the forging of the Human-Gargoyle Alliance is finally here – expertly crafted by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and acclaimed artist DREW MOSS! Gargoyles: Dark Ages returns readers to the time when humans and Gargoyles took their first wary steps together on the road to peaceful coexistence. In a world ruled by superstition and the sword, however, monsters can be found by daylight as well as under the cover of night. Forces of evil from both outside and within the Wyvern Clan threaten to destroy the precarious peace between these warriors of stone and the kingdoms of men – with consequences that will reverberate down through the centuries! Collecting all six issues of the celebrated series, Gargoyles: Dark Ages also includes each issue's bonus prose story by Weisman as well as a complete cover gallery featuring enchanting art from CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA DANINO, and ERICA HENDERSON!

$24.99 8/19/2026

FIRE AND ICE DARKWOLF #2

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Andrey Lunatik (CA) Dan Panosian

The bloodbath continues as Darkwolf tries to keep his charges on the road to safety. A relentless threat that's not quite human descends, bringing out the savagery within Darkwolf. But an even greater threat lies in wait. The majestic epic continues, written by Dan "Urban Barbarian" Panosian and illustrated by Andrey Lunatik.

$4.99 8/12/2026

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA RED CITY #1 CVR A SEBASTIAN PIRIZ

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Paulo H. Mel (CA) Sebastian Piriz

Return to the universe of VAMPIRELLA VS. RED SONJA! Vampirella and Red Sonja are trapped in a melting pot of magic, vampires, and barbarians called the Red City. With the help of the heroic Dyna Might, Vampirella and Red Sonja must work together to escape the city of nightmares and return home. Written by multi-Ringo and multi-Eisner Award winning writer Chuck Brown and Illustrated by Paulo H. Mel Written by multi-Ringo and multi-Eisner Award winning writer Chuck Brown and Illustrated by Paulo H. Mel (Transformers: Song of Jupiter, We Wicked Ones).

$5.99 8/5/2026

ELVIRAS HOUSE OF MYSTERY HC

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dave Stevens

Elvira, everyone's favorite Mistress of the Dark, first made a splash in comics in the 1986 series Elvira's House of Mystery, originally published by DC Comics. Now, Dynamite collects this entire series for the very first time, with Elvira acting as hostess-with-the-mostest to these chilling tales of the macabre. This series includes eye-popping covers by Dave Stevens, Brian Bolland, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Denys Cowan, stories by legendary comics creators including Robert Kanigher and others, and more! Includes all eleven issues of Elvira's House of Mystery plus the Elvira's Haunted Holidays Special!

$59.99 8/19/2026

ALTERED STATES WARLORDS #3

(W) David Avallone (A) Mariano Benitez Chapo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Welcome to Altered States… Dynamite Entertainment's parallel reality in the vein of DC's Elseworlds and Marvel's What If! Me Tarzan, you… Dejah Thoris? The Lord of the Jungle is transported to the Red Planet, just in time to join forces with Red Sonja and John Carter in their fight against the Thern death cult and their Goddess Issus. What are they planning to do with the awesome power of all that hijacked Eighth Ray? How will Helium get its navy back in the air? Can the evil Therns be stopped before they conquer all Barsoom? Find out, in this tale of swashbuckling planetary romance! Writer David Avallone (Elvira, Savage Tales) is joined by rising star Mariano Benitez-Chapo (Vampirella, Elvira, Savage Tales) and cover artist Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, Chapo and a stunning cosplay image by Jackie Goehner! Plus: Mike Rooth and Chapo each have created a stunning series of connecting covers for this series!

$4.99 8/19/2026

BEN 10 #4

(W) Steven T. Seagle (A/CA) Robert Carey

Man of Action's Steven T. Seagle steps in as things take a turn for the creepy! In a rainy Northwest stop on their endless summer vacation, the Tennyson family is drawn to a circus where the crowds aren't cheering, the clowns aren't laughing, and the ringmaster has plans for a frightful future well beyond his broken big top. Can Ben master the Omnitrix in time to find the right alien to stop the bizarre ZOMBOZO from making Grandpa Max his next death-defying act? A new, twisted two-part adventure begins here – including the debut appearances of XLR8 and Stinkfly!

$4.99 8/5/2026

RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #4 CVR A STUART SAYER

(W) Rory McConville (A) Pablo de Bonis (CA) Stuart Sayger

A bold new series, continuing the Dynamite Debut of writer Rory (King Spawn) McConville and artist Pablo de Bonis! In this issue: Khorshemish is gripped with chaos as the royal army battles against Rising Sun's members as they riot inside the city! Against this backdrop of violence, Red Sonja stands ready to face the dread demon – Demoroq! At the center of it all stands Aretha, preparing to face her destiny, or, perish with all those around her in fire and demon-flame! Cover artists include Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth and a stunning piece of Cosplay by Ashlynne Dae!

$4.99 8/5/2026



DISNEY TIM BURTONS THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS THE SHIVER OF CHRISTMAS TOWN HC

(W) Torun Gronbekk (A) Edu Menna (CA) Jae Lee

Dynamite's first original story set in the world of the beloved film Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Written by acclaimed author TORUNN GRØNBEKK (Red Sonja, Catwoman, Thor) and illustrated by the supernaturally talented EDU MENNA, The Shiver of Christmas Town returns to the enchanted lands of Halloween Town and Christmas Town for an all-new tale of adventure that will have readers in stitches! It all begins with the unveiling of Dr. Finkelstein's newest creation, specially designed to be the scariest creature ever to celebrate All Hallow's Eve. But something has gone awry in the process, and the final result is more cute and cuddly than fearsome and menacing. The disappointed scientist hands the newcomer over to Sally for safekeeping, who dubs it Shiver for its freezing breath. Meanwhile, the Mayor has tasked Lock, Shock, and Barrel with teaching the residents of Christmas Town how to trick-or-treat, as the two realms have embarked on a new campaign to share their holiday traditions. With Christmas Town celebrating Halloween for the first time ever, the trio are taking their assignment seriously — perhaps a bit too seriously! In an effort to make their pranks extra lifelike and terrifying, they decide to "borrow" some ingredients from Dr. Finkelstein's lab — and end up with much more than they bargained for in the form of the deceptively adorable Shiver!

$23.99 8/12/2026

DARKWING DUCK OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 COWL AND FOWL

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix Li

THE DUCK KNIGHT DETECTIVE RETURNS! Nearly 30 years after the debut of the original Darkwing Duck animated show, Dynamite Entertainment triumphantly launched an all-new comic book series showcasing the Terror That Flaps in the Night's ever-escalating escapades high above the streets of St. Canard! Written by AMANDA DEIBERT and illustrated by CARLO LAURO, these critically acclaimed tales of web-footed derring-do have delighted fans of all ages with their pitch-perfect performances from everyone who's anyone in Darkwing's world — including Gosalyn, Launchpad McQuack, the Justice Ducks, and all manner of super-villains! Now, for the first time ever, all ten issues of this page-turning title are collected here in a single omnibus edition — marking a bold new milestone in avian adventure!

$69.99 6/10/2026

SUPERNATURAL #10 CVR A JOHN AMOR

(W) Greg Pak (A) Daniel Scalisi (CA) John Amor

It's the end of the road for this inaugural SUPERNATURAL series! Sam and Dean must face one final foe (for now!) and set a new course for creature feature adventures yet to come!

$4.99 8/26/2026

VAMPIRELLA (2026) #5 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Davis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"Messiah Complex" begins a new story arc with Vampirella caught in a crisis of conscience between the violent drug cartels she's been collecting bounties for hunting down and the shadowy organization paying her. Meanwhile, her no-longer-quite-so-evil twin Draculina seeks guidance from Vampi's priest, ex-love interest Victory explores her new, dark powers, and the powerful Vampire Oracle implements a vampiric nuclear option to usurp his master, Dracula.

$4.99 8/26/2026

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