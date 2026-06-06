Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Carona, Treasure Hunt

Corona Has Launched a Limited-Time Virtual Treasure Hunt

Corona and Survivor have teamed up for a new limited-time event, as they're sending you off on a virtual treasure hunt at famous beaches

Article Summary Corona has launched the Great Cooler Hunt, a limited-time virtual treasure hunt across iconic U.S. beach destinations.

Fans 21+ can visit Coronahunt.com and use three daily digs to find hidden Corona coolers and unlock summer prizes.

Corona teamed with Survivor star Boston Rob Mariano to promote the summer contest and its beach adventure theme.

The Corona contest runs through Sept. 7, with premium gear, apparel, and a beach vacation grand prize up for grabs.

Carona has launched a brand-new contest for the Summer as they are sending fans off on a treasure hunt through their mobile app. The team got "Boston Rob" of Survivor fame as part of their partnership with the CBS reality show for this one to help promote this new event, in which you'll use the app to locate real Corona-branded coolers scattered across some of the most iconic beaches around the world. What's inside them (aside from the beer)? You'll have to seek them out to discover what treasures they hold. We have more details of how this will work out below, as the finer details can be found on their website.

Corona Sends You On a Virtual Treasure Hunt

Starting now through Sept. 7, fans 21 or older can go to Coronahunt.com to dive into a 360° virtual treasure hunt across some of America's most iconic beach destinations. Users will get three digs per day to find a hidden Corona cooler and unlock it for a chance to win a prize such as premium beach gear or apparel. Keep digging all summer for a chance to win the grand prize: a beach vacation for a lucky winner plus a guest.

"Survivor fans know I'm no stranger to competing – and winning – on a beach, so this partnership could not have been a more natural fit," said Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano. "The Corona Great Cooler Hunt combines what summer is all about: getting sand in your toes, embracing living presently, and spending time with those that matter most."

From Outlasting to Unwinding: The Survivor 50 Partnership

The hunt made its debut during the Survivor 50 live season finale on May 20, where a brand-new spot featuring fan favorites and Season 50 cast members Cirie Fields and Dee Valladares set the summer in motion. Now, Corona is partnering with Fields and Valladares to give fans inspiration and exclusive looks at the Corona Great Cooler Hunt prizes on their social media.

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