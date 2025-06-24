Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Lazarus Fallen

Lazarus Fallen #1 Preview: Forever's Feudal Fireworks

Forever Carlyle is ready to torch the neo-feudal system in Lazarus Fallen #1, hitting stores Wednesday. Time to burn down daddy's empire!

Lazarus Fallen #1 hits stores June 25th, featuring Forever Carlyle's rebellion against neo-feudalism

Eisner-Award winning team Lark and Rucka return for their final series about the genetically engineered Lazarus

Forever, now free from her father's control, plans to burn down the entire system of ultra-wealthy Families



SERIES PREMIERE

The Eisner-Award winning team of LARK and RUCKA return with the FIRST ISSUE of their final series about Forever Carlyle!

In a neo-feudalist world ruled by the ultra wealthy Families, each has a Lazarus, raised and trained to be the instrument of that Family's will.

Finally free of her father's control, Forever is going to burn it all down.

LAZARUS FALLEN #1

DC Comics

0425IM294

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Michael Lark

SERIES PREMIERE

The** Eisner-Award winning team of LARK and RUCKA return **with the FIRST ISSUE of their final series about Forever Carlyle!

In a neo-feudalist world ruled by the ultra wealthy Families, each has a Lazarus, raised and trained to be the instrument of that Family's will.

Finally free of her father's control, Forever is going to burn it all down.

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

