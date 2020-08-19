Lex Luthor Of The Endless? Death Metal Does Sandman Again? (Spoilers)

Death Metal #3 ended with Lobo having been to Bone planet and the Fifth Dimension collecting little boxes, checking in with his boss.

A rather damaged version of Lex Luthor…

…who had fought with and lost against The Batman Who Laughs and Perpetua and was exiled to Earth without his powers.

And who had clearly picked up a steam iron believing it was his mobile phone. Smartest man in the world, my arse. Well the new Death Metal: Guidebook published yesterday sees Lex Luthor recast as another familiar figure.

Resembling Destiny of The Endless. Okay, a bit of The Spectre as well but only one of them carries a book, and the first Metal series had Dream of The Endless in it as well. The oldest of the Endless, Destiny appears as a blind man dressed in robes carrying a large book, the Cosmic Log. The book is chained to him, or he is chained to the book, and within the book is written the entire sum of existence, past, present and future. Destiny is the only Endless member who did not originate in The Sandman; he was created by Marv Wolfman and Bernie Wrightson for Weird Mystery Tales in 1972.

Okay so it's not quite Destiny of the Endless, but it carries enough of a similarity to count. And Lex Luthor's doodles (is that the Daily Planet he is drawing?) will no doubt come into play at some point.

Especially now that he has all the bits of Death Metal. The only question remaining is how this all relates to Death Valley from Wonder Woman #750. You know that will totally be a thing…

