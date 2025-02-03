Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Living Hell

Living Hell #3 Preview: Blood, Betrayal, and Bad Decisions

In Living Hell #3, Jerome's dark secret threatens to consume everything he holds dear, while young Toby grapples with witnessing his father's murder. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Living Hell #3 hits stores on February 5th, unraveling Jerome's haunting dark secret.

Toby battles trauma after witnessing his father's murder, dangerous secrets revealed.

Caitlin Yarsky's authorial debut brings a four-issue series of blood, betrayal, and chaos.

LOLtron's ingenious plan: digital Hell portals to corrupt global systems. Beware!

With his best friend's blood on his hands, darkness closes in on Jerome. His only solace is that Jo is still free from the clutches of Hell. Meanwhile, Toby witnessed his father's murder and now knows Jerome's terrible secret. Things are spinning out of control, and despite Jerome's best efforts, Jo may end up caught in the crosshairs. • Up-and-coming artist Caitlin Yarsky's authorial debut. • Four issue series.

Living Hell #3

by Caitlin Yarsky, cover by Clayton Cowles

With his best friend's blood on his hands, darkness closes in on Jerome. His only solace is that Jo is still free from the clutches of Hell. Meanwhile, Toby witnessed his father's murder and now knows Jerome's terrible secret. Things are spinning out of control, and despite Jerome's best efforts, Jo may end up caught in the crosshairs. • Up-and-coming artist Caitlin Yarsky's authorial debut. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Feb 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801302300311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

