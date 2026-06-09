Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Comics, DC Comics, Disney, Movies, Supergirl, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: Bilquis Evely, Separated At Birt, supergirl

DC Comics Removes Bilquis Evely Supergirl Print After Star Wars Claims

A Separated At Birth Special: DC Comics removes the Bilquis Evely Supergirl print after claims of Star Wars "inspiration"

Article Summary DC pulled the Bilquis Evely Supergirl Print from its shop after readers spotted a Star Wars character in the artwork.

The removed Bilquis Evely Supergirl Print was a $119.95 metal poster tied to the upcoming Supergirl movie.

The alien identified as Lexo Sooger comes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scenes, not DC’s Supergirl world.

The mix-up suggests other aliens in the Bilquis Evely Supergirl Print may still appear in the new Supergirl film.

A Separated At Birth Supergirl/Star Wars special! Last week, DC Comics was selling a Supergirl movie Metal Print in its online store for $119.95 by Bilquis Evely, artist of the comic book Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, written by Tom King and on which the new movie is based. Described as" SUPERGIRL (2026 MOVIE) METAL PRINT — ACROSS THE GALAXY. A vibrant metal print featuring Kara, Ruthye, and alien passengers they encounter across the galaxy, rendered on glossy aluminium." You can see it here, but only on the Web Archive. It has been removed from the original listing. Why?

Well, because the alien figure at the back isn't from Supergirl. It's Lexo Sooger, a character seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Just the deleted scenes but still. That's a Lucasfilm/Disney character, not a Warner Bros/DC character. And they were selling it on the DC Store for three figures….

And in all likelihood, someone somewhere mixed up this character for another alien from Supergirl, as seen hanging out with Jason Momoa on Instagram.

But it does suggest that all the other aliens on the original poster will be seen in the Supergirl movie. Just not Lexi Sooger…. As ever, it is not Separated At Birth's role to judge, dear reader. As the legalese below will affirm…

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Birth doesn't judge; it is more interested in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously, as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from The Comics Journal, which originally ran a similar column, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

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