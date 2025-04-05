Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image, Movies | Tagged: everlasting love, Tom King

Love Everlasting Booms On eBay As Jane Goldman Writes The Film

Tom King and Elsa Charretier's Love Everlasting booms on eBay as Jane Goldman writes the screenplay, with Lenny Abrahamson to direct

Article Summary "Love Everlasting" comic booms on eBay following movie announcement.

Jane Goldman, known for blockbuster scripts, set to write the film.

Lenny Abrahamson takes the director's chair for adaptation.

Increased comic sales as fans anticipate the film's release.

Love Everlasting by Tom King and Elsa Charretier, first published on Substack and then from Image Comics, is being picked up as a movie. Jane Goldman, writer of Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Stardust, X-Men First Class, Barbarella, Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, The Limehouse Golem and The Woman In Black movie adaptations, will do the same to Love Everlasting, with director and showrunner on Normal People Lenny Abrahamson directing and Emma Watts and Element's Ed Guiney producing. And as a direct result, eBay sales of the comic boomed, with more copies sold yesterday, 67 lots, than in the last year. A nine-cover set of the first issue sold for $145. A CGC 9.8 1:50 variant cover of the first issue sold for $85 by itself or for $50 raw and the standard cover at $45. A raw copy of the 1:100 variant cover sold for $50 and then an hour later for $80. A CGC 9.8 copy of the first issue signed by Tom King and Elsa Charratier just sold for $175. Remember, last month a raw copy of the 1:25 cover sold for less than a dollar. Now, $20. This is a big jump! Will the new values hold? It depends on how much of the film gets made, of course…

In Love Everlasting, Joan Peterson discovers that she is trapped in an endless, terrifying cycle of "romance"—a problem to be solved, a man to marry—and every time she falls in love she's torn from her world and thrust into another teary saga. Her bloody journey to freedom and revelation starts in this breathtaking, groundbreaking first issue. You can read the first issue of Love Everlasting right here for free.

Lenny Abrahamson is represented by the agency CAA and Casaratto Ramsay & Associates, Jane Goldman is with WME and Independent Talent Group, Tom King is represented by UTA, Elsa Charretier is represented by Rothman, and Emma Watts by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

