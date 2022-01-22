Mad Cave Studios To Publish 6th Issue Of Nottingham 5-Issue Series

What can I say, I love Diamond Previews listing the new issue of Nottingham from Mad Cave Studios at #6 of 5, as the series returns, extending past its initial mini-series and sees the Sheriff forced to team up with Robin Hood. Here are all the Mad Cave Studios solicits for April 2022.

NOTTINGHAM #6 (OF 5) CVR A VOLK

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB221566 – NOTTINGHAM #6 (OF 5) CVR B VOLK – 3.99

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

When Richard the Lionheart is kidnapped and ransomed by Holy Roman Emperor Henry VI, Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, is strongarmed into delivering the ransom and bringing the King home, on penalty of death. The treacherous Prince John and his ally, King Phillip of France, will stop at nothing to ensure Richard remains in captivity, so the Sheriff finds the unlikeliest of allies in none other than Robin Hood and the Merry Men. With Robin and the Sheriff away, Marian hatches her own devious plan to take back Nottingham.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPEED REPUBLIC #3 CVR A PARASCANDOLO & MONTE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB221568 – SPEED REPUBLIC #3 CVR B LELAY – 3.99

(W) Ryan Lindsey (A / CA) Emanuele Parascandolo

A strange, psychedelic hitchhiker brings new elements of danger and intrigue to Seb and Shane's journey as they race to Munich. Meanwhile, with local food supplies being tampered with, the Autocrat's goons instantly step up to protect his fortune.

The Grand Race rolls on!!!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THE LAST SESSION #5 CVR A DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB221570 – THE LAST SESSION #5 CVR B DOZERDRAWS – 3.99

(W) Jasmine Walls (A / CA) Dozerdraws

As Lana, Drew, Walter, Shen, and Cassandra decide what to do next, DM Jay pulls out the final obstacle for them to overcome in order to finally finish their very first Dice & Deathtraps campaign. It's been a long journey for the entire party, but with their characters' lives at stake, nothing can stop them now!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WOLVENHEART #13 CVR A GIRALDO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

FEB221572 – WOLVENHEART #13 CVR B GIRALDO – 3.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Alejandro Giraldo

After a deadly battle with Van Helsing, Rasputin, and Da Vinci, our heroes are overwhelmed, leaving Tesla no choice but to request aid from an old friend. With Van Helsing on the verge of acquiring the Dimension Keys and Philosopher's Stone, Sterling is running out of time to finally get back home.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99