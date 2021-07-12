Margaret Stohl & Judith Stephens Write Super-Visible Women Of Marvel

Marvel podcast producer and cosplay photographer Judith Stephens and Beautiful Creatures/Captain Marvel writer Margaret Stohl are writing a new book to be published by Marvel and inspired by the Women of Marvel podcast, Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel, for publication in March 2022.

This eye-opening and engaging book celebrates the women who have helped make Marvel one of the most successful comics and entertainment companies in the world. What does a hero's journey look like when the hero in question happens to be a girl? #1 New York Times bestselling author and Marvel creator Margaret Stohl (The Life of Captain Marvel, Black Widow: Forever Red) along with Judith Stephens, producer and co-creator of the Women of Marvel podcast, interviewed more than 120 women and non-binary Marvel contributors in search of the answer to that question. With one shared goal—to make the historically invisible work of women visible—and with unprecedented access to Marvel creators, writers, actors, and more, Stohl and Stephens set out to tell the story of the women of the "House of Ideas" from 1939 through today, and along the way, to find the meaning of their own Marvel stories. Packed with biographies and illustrations of creators, graphical reprints and excerpts of historic Marvel comics, and exclusive interviews from award-winning actors including Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Olsen, Evangeline Lilly, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Henstridge, acclaimed directors like Chloé Zhao, Anna Boden, Cate Shortland, and Gillian Jacobs, lauded writers such as Kelly Sue DeConnick, Eve Ewing, Rainbow Rowell, Nic Stone, G. Willow Wilson, Tini Howard, Maurene Goo, and Charlie Jane Anders, top artists like Jen Bartel, Peach Momoko, and Tamra Bonvillian, and influential producers like Victoria Alonso and Sana Amanat, Super Visible: The Story of the Women of Marvel is an essential read for fans of all ages.