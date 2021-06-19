Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls

Marieke Nijkamp and Sylvia Bi's middle-grade graphic novel series Ink Girls, has seen the first two books picked up by Martha Mihalick at Greenwillow.

Ink Girls is set in a city-state inspired by Renaissance-era Italy, and tells of a young printer's apprentice who must find a way to save her master who is arrested for sedition after she printed a newspaper calling out the crimes of the most powerful man in the city. The first Ink Girls book is planned for the winter of 2023.

Marieke Nijkamp is a Dutch author of novels for young adults, with her debut novel This Is Where It Ends published in 2016, and she works as a civil servant. In 2020 she wrote her first graphic novel, The Oracle Code, about Barbara Gordon, and recently signed to write a Critical Role prequel novel.

She tweeted out "I'm beyond thrilled to introduce you to INK GIRLS, a *middle grade* graphic novel, with art by the extraordinary @rowatree and words by me. I love this book with all my heart, and I can't wait for you to meet our girls. At its heart, INK GIRLS is about two girls who take on the patriarchy by means of free press. It's a story about friendship and the power of girls fighting together. While an idea born from frustration, it became a book so incredibly full of joy and hope. I really can't wait for you all to see what a *genius* @rowatreeis. And it's such a delight working on this book with @MarthaMihalick. I'm a very lucky writer.(Also, I 100% finally put my medieval studies degree to good use in building this fantasy world. )"

Sylvia Bi tweeted out "TRULY cannot wait to share more of this amazing world with y'all (but get ready for loads of glorious crowd shots and the smashing of the patriarchy)"

Marieke Nijkamp's agent Suzie Townsend at New Leaf Literary & Media and Sylvia Bi's agent Natascha Morris at Tobias Literary Agency negotiated the deal.