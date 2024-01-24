Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Mark Millar, Tony Fleecs, Uncanny Valley, unfunnies

Mark Millar Doesn't Want To Do Unfunnies But Maybe Tony Fleecs Might?

Uncanny Valley is a new comic book series from Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter from Boom Studios in April 2024.

Uncanny Valley is a new comic book series from Tony Fleecs and Dave Wachter from Boom Studios in April 2024. And it does seem rather familiar.

"Oliver is a seemingly typical 12-year-old boy… except for a mysterious family history that seems to start and end with his mother. Oh, and his unexplainable powers, that is. He can do things other boys can't, to the point of landing himself in some trouble. Baffled by the surreal, cartoonish nature of his abilities, and followed by a murder of peculiar crows, Oliver begins to pull the thread on the secrets his family has kept from him for so long…"

It was the crows that did it. The Unfunnies, by Mark Millar and Anthony Williams, published by Avatar, Bleeding Cool's owners. A particularly nasty comic about cartoon archetype crows undergoing extreme life crises. And soemthing that both creators seems to disown now. Well, if they won't return to this particular comic, then others will.

"Uncanny Valley is a book that I've wanted to make for years. I'm so excited to be making it with the impossibly talented Dave Wachter and with Boom Studios," said writer Tony Fleecs. "It's a big huge story set in two giant worlds with all sorts of magic and mystery and robots and skeletons, but it's centred on this little tiny family. Those are my favourite kinds of stories."

"It's awesome how things work out sometimes. Tony Fleecs is one of my favourite people and favourite writers, too," said artist Dave Wachter. "When he told me about this idea for a story years ago, I thought 'That's a great idea!' Now we get to make it, along with BOOM! Studios, which puts out some of the best-looking books anywhere. With Uncanny Valley, I'm stretching into new territory and having a blast at the same time."

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit by way of Something Epic is a good starting point to describing this insane story Tony and Dave have built," said series editor Jon Moisan. "It's full of heart, hilarity, and cartoon violence. What's not to love?"

Tony Fleecs is best known as the co-creator of Stray Dogs, Feral, Local Man and Time Shopper as well as working on Star Wars, Rick & Morty, Avengers, Spider-Man, Batman, TMNT, Transformers, My Little Pony and writer on Netflix show My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.

Dave Wachter is co-creator of The Guns of Shadow Valley and Breath of Bones: A Tale of the Golem, as well as drawing Godzilla, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Punisher, Planet of the Apes, X-Men , Ms Marvel, Venom, Star Wars, Ghost Rider, Aliens, and Iron Fist.

