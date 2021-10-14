Mark Waid and Dan Mora on Batman/ Superman: World's Finest in 2022?

DC Comics dropped a few solicits as a tease before their full January solicitations are released, and one of them is for the upcoming Detective Comics #1050, part of the Shadows of the Bat event. But it's the backup story that is perhaps the most interesting part of the solicit, as it notes, "Mark Waid teams up with long-running Detective Comics artist Dan Mora for a new story set in the DC Universe, bringing readers to the start of a brand-new day for Batman… and Superman. This is just the beginning for Waid and Mora—and for Superman and Batman!" And add to that a concept art picture added to the press release with the filename "Batman-Superman-Worlds-Finest-Character-Sheet" and the caption "Batman/Superman – World's Finest," and look, we can take a hint. So it looks like this backup will set up a new Batman/Superman World's Finest from Waid and Mora in 2022, though whether it be an ongoing backup story, a mini-series, or an ongoing series, we couldn't say. But stay tuned, little bleeders! Rich Johnston is dressing up as a potted plant and preparing to sneak into the DC Comics offices to find out more as we speak!

If you think we're reading too much into it, consider this: the press release also notes that it will be a "brand-new day" for Batman and Superman… does that also mean Mephisto will show up to undo the Super-marriage first? Now *that* would be reading too much into it.

We hope.

Check out the solicit below, from a press release.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1050 On sale January 25th is the landmark, oversize Detective Comics Issue #1050, part four of the twelve part weekly SHADOWS OF THE BAT EVENT, featuring some of the biggest names in comics, like Mark Waid (THE FLASH), Dan Mora (DETECTIVE COMICS), Mariko Tamaki (DETECTIVE COMICS), Matthew Rosenberg (TASK FORCE Z), and Fernando Blanco (CATWOMAN). First up is "The Tower" part four, the dramatic conclusion to Mariko Tamaki's Arkham Tower epic, with art by Ivan Reis. The villainous force keeping Arkham Tower's patients sedated is at last revealed—and this villain's return is guaranteed to catch you by surprise. The issue also includes part four of "House of Gotham" by Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco, taking fans into the seedy underbelly of Gotham's criminal elite through the lens of the Dick Grayson, and reveal what it takes for a young man to survive amongst the deadliest killers in the DC Universe. It's a tour de force of Gotham's vilest villains! And finally, writer Mark Waid teams up with long-running Detective Comics artist Dan Mora for a new story set in the DC Universe, bringing readers to the start of a brand-new day for Batman… and Superman. This is just the beginning for Waid and Mora—and for Superman and Batman! Fans won't want to miss this incredible, super-sized Detective Comics, in stores 1/25/22. DETECTIVE COMICS #1050

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki

Backup 1 written by Matthew Rosenberg

Backup 1 art by Fernando Blanco

Backup 2 written by Mark Waid

Backup 2 art by Dan Mora

Cover by Irvin Rodriguez

Variant by Lee Bermejo

4-part connecting variant by Jorge Molina

1:25 variant by Jorge Fornés

Team variant by Jay Fabok

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/25/22