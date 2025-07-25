Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, silver surfer

Marvel Announces Silver Surfer Facsimile Line At San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Comics announces a Silver Surfer Facsimile line to comic book retailers at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel announces Silver Surfer Facsimile line at San Diego Comic-Con, reprinting classic issues.

The first seven issues of the 1968 Silver Surfer solo series are set for facsimile re-release.

Stan Lee and John Buscema's acclaimed Silver Surfer stories to be restored in their original format.

Highly requested by fans, these facsimiles include key issues like Mephisto's debut in issue #3.

Marvel Comics SVP of Sales & Marketing David Gabriel spoke to the retailers assembled for the Penguin Random House Retailers Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con and told them; "I've had multiple requests for this facsimile series. I don't think we have ever done them as facsimiles. I think some of these are probably some of the hottest variants, for Marvel out in the industry, and those are the first seven issues of Silver Surfer, all square-bound and all actual facsimiles. And I know I see these on the top of the variant list, every single week."

So we have facsimiles of the original Silver Surfer #1-7. The first solo series series was published in 1968 and was written by Stan Lee with art by John Buscema for seventeen issues and Jack Kirby for the final eighteenth issue in 1970. Mephisto made his first appearance in issue #3. And now the first seven issues will be reprinted, restored as part of Marvel's facsimile line.

You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag. And yes, of course, this is a good day for Marvel to be talking about the Silver Surfer…

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight.

