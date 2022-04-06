Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now

Kelly Thompson posted in her Substack newsletter last night about today's Black Widow #15. Which will be the final issue of the series. As she says for now.

"So, this IS the final issue…for now. I'm sorry I haven't been able to talk about it, a lot of you have been asking, and it has deeply pained me to take a pass on those questions, especially since this is a book I love so much (maybe my favorite book I've ever done at Marvel), but there's a lot of stuff that happens behind the scenes and it's not always something you can talk about publicly. To be honest, I still can't talk about as much as I'd like, but what I can say is… there ARE plans for a bit more story from this creative team. Things are still being wrangled, but I am optimistic it will work out AND be worth the wait."

In the issue itself, the editorial ending from Sarah Brunstead reading;

Our legendary run is ending for now. We could not be more grateful to the collaborators who made this book extraordinary and the fans who picked up our book month after month. From the very first day I sat down next to Kelly at an editorial retreat and said "So what about Black widow?" to the day we got Elisabetta D'Amico on board to ink Elena's pencils, I've known we had a special book on our hands. We've become a close-knit group, and it's a bittersweet feeling to see our collective work realized here.

Kelly Thompson. Elena Casagrande. Elisabetta D'Amico. Jordie Bellaire. Me and Kat Gregorowicz. Then Anita. An all-female team with Rafaels De Latorre and Pimentel, a top-notch letterer in Cory Petit, and one of the hands-down best cover artists in the business in Adam Hughes. Natasha Romanoff's had it good. Who knows what's next? Until then, true believer, stay sharp and I wear black. — Sarah

Black Widow #15 is published by Marvel Comics today.

BLACK WIDOW #15

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211043

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes

THE BLOODY CONCLUSION TO "DIE BY THE BLADE"! Guns. Explosives. Widow's bites. Good old-fashioned hand-to-hand. Natasha Romanoff is an expert in just about every form of combat known to humankind…and it's not enough. The Living Blade will not let his query escape this time. San Francisco's golden gates slam shut for the superspy as Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande delivers another stunning visual feast in their Eisner-winning epic!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99