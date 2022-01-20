Marvel Comics April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full

Welcome to the Marvel Comics April 2022 solicits and solicitations, in full. You've been very good to wait so long. Have a Spider-Man shaped biscuit. Onwards.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY TRAVIS CHAREST • VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • WEB-HEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY ROMINA JONES

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

HIDDEN GEMS VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY & JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?!

Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

• The best couple in comics is done?

• You aren't going to believe what is happening in this volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by JACK KIRBY & STEVE DITKO

Re-presenting the inaugural issue of Spider-Man's iconic ongoing series, which followed fast after the wall-crawler's blockbuster debut in AMAZING FANTASY #15! Peter Parker has been bitten by the radioactive spider, gained incredible abilities, donned his colorful costume and learned a tragic lesson about power and responsibility – and now it's time for him to swing into action! But can our young hero rescue a crew of astronauts aboard their malfunctioning shuttle? Even if he does, he'll still end up Public Enemy No. 1 as far as journalist J. Jonah Jameson is concerned! Then, Spidey shows off his skills in a bid to join the Fantastic Four – and comes face-to-faces with his very first super villain: the identity-stealing Chameleon! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled & COVER by STEVE DITKO

Doctor Octopus! Electro! Mysterio! The Vulture! Sandman! Kraven the Hunter! Individually, each of these deadly foes tested Spider-Man to his limit during the early years of his web-swinging adventures. So how can Spidey possibly hope to survive when they band together as what can only be called the Sinister Six? Find out in this landmark first-ever Spider-Man Annual from the brilliant minds of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko at the peak of their powers! Peter Parker is in for the fight of his life against a sextet of super villains – and every single battle along the way makes a great, big splash! And don't miss all the inventive extras you'd expect from a classic Marvel Annual! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1.

72PGS./All Ages …$7.99

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled & COVER by SAL BUSCEMA

By the mid-1970s, Spidey fans could thrill to their favorite hero's escapades in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, his high-octane encounters with other super-types in MARVEL TEAM-UP, his all-ages adventures in SPIDEY SUPER STORIES and reprints of classic stories in MARVEL TALES – and still it wasn't enough! Such was the clamor that a second solo title debuted with a focus on the man beneath the mask: the always popular Peter Parker! But fear not, there's plenty of costumed action in this frantic first issue – and when the deadly Tarantula strikes at Peter's university, it's Spidey who feels the sting! Will the Tarantula claim the mayor's life, or can our wall-crawling Web-Head save the day in suitably spectacular fashion? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A)

STEVE ROGERS COVER BY ALEX ROSS • SAM WILSON COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES • Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going…

Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga – you won't want to miss what comes next!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

DONNY CATES (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Hulk Smash variant by Trevor Von Eeden

Mjolnir Crash variant by Trevor Von Eeden

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Wraparound Connecting Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant — their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters! (Continued in May's THOR #25 and HULK #7!)

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HULK #6

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

Spoiler Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW • Spider-Man Variant Cover by ALEX GARNER

"SMASHTRONAUT" Part 6 of 6!

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing Hulk saga reaches its epic climax as Bruce Banner's control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #24

DONNY CATES, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, WALTER SIMONSON, DAN JURGENS & MORE! (W) NIC KLEIN & MORE! (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION OF 750 ISSUES!

After a scorched-earth victory against the God of Hammers, Thor and all of Asgard reel from a brutal loss. But some people are never truly gone…And in honor of 750 issues of THOR, fan-favorite creators like J. Michael Straczynski and Walter Simonson return in this oversized issue! Celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy!

72 PGS./Rated T+ …$8.99

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1

ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

Deadpool's smash-hit, first-ever original graphic novel – now serialized in comics form! Wade Wilson has been shooting, stabbing and otherwise annoying people for a long time. He's made a lot of enemies. But one he just can't quite place is the brutal Thumper, who keeps showing up out of the blue to pound him into jelly. What is Deadpool's past connection to this beefy face masher? Wade has as much of a clue as you do! So he decides to call in some help from an old friend: Domino! Superstar co-creator of the Merc with a Mouth, Rob Liefeld, tells his greatest Deadpool tale yet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #2

ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

Deadpool is on the hunt for a superweapon with ties to his past – but every time he gets close, the armored brute named Thumper kind of…kills him. Wade Wilson always gets better, but dying still sucks. Can he and Domino get to the bottom of things before Deadpool meets his maker again? Answers might lay in a secret mission from years ago that brought Deadpool and X-Force together. But what do today's problems have to do with this firefight flashback? Garrison Kane, the cyborg called Weapon X, knows the truth about Thumper – and now it's up to Deadpool and Domino to beat it out of him!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ELEKTRA #100

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAULO SIQUEIRA, TY TEMPLETON & MORE (A)

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY Dike Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN RED #1

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Teaser Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN • ARAKKO VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO CAN SAVE THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war — but on what was once called Mars, they're learning to live in peace. STORM knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen. But ABIGAIL BRAND has other plans, along with an unstable VULCAN on her side and CABLE keeping his own secrets. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It's a new world…and someone has to fight for it.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN RED #2

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ARAKKO VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY Giuseppe Camuncoli

WHO CAN TAME THE RED PLANET?

The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war — and on what they now call Arakko, they're keeping up their violent ways. ABIGAIL BRAND knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But STORM has other ideas, along with a broken MAGNETO in her corner and ROBERTO DA COSTA making his own moves. Welcome to X-MEN RED. It's a new world… and someone has to claim it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #1

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Design Variant Cover by TOM MULLER • Headshot variant cover by TODD NAUCK

Promo Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • Teaser Variant Cover by BOB QUINN

Variant Cover by NICK ROBLES • Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

SI SPURRIER AND JAN BAZALDUA BRING PEACE, LOVE AND JUSTICE TO KRAKOA!

Krakoa has its laws — but does it have justice? To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption — or retribution.

It's up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants' right to pursue happiness and hope.

Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA…and a villain worth praying for. The DESTINY OF X bares it heart and soul right here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

KNIGHTS OF X #1

TINI HOWARD (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Design Variant Cover by TOM MULLER

Teaser Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Promo Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE QUEST BEGINS HERE, WHERE MUTANTS ARE HATED AND FEARED ONCE AGAIN!

The gates to Otherworld are closed — and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the "witchbreed." Cutoff from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero — and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants — but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind's future. Don't miss this essential piece of the new Krakoa!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1

NYLA ROSE & STEVE ORLANDO (W) • DAVID CUTLER (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by KYLE CHARLES • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID CUTLER

All Elite Wrestling superstar Nyla Rose slams into Krakoa with a back-breaking one-shot featuring the first X-Man to die in action!

In this mega-sized one-shot, Rose teams up with comics star Steve Orlando and First Nations artist David Cutler to grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird's recent resurrection! The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?

40 PGS./One-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A) • Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI • VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE '90s ARE BACK — AGAIN!

Everyone's favorite '90s incarnations of the X-Men have returned…but this time, everything is even all-newer and all-more different! Mutantkind is taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa, guided by Professor X, Magneto, and a mysterious long-lived woman who knows more than she should. That's right – the '90s X-Men are tackling the Krakoan Age thirty years early… and it's NOT going to go the way you expect!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MADNESS #1

JIM RUGG (W) • JIM RUGG (A/C)

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by GEOF DARROW

Writer/artist Jim Rugg concludes his creative reimagining of the entire history of THE INCREDIBLE HULK in this can't-miss oversized issue. You'll never look at Bruce Banner the same way again!

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN, MARC GUGGENHEIM, MUREWA AYODELE (W)

CHRIS BACHALO, JORGE FORNÉS & DOTUN AKANDE (A)

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ • VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

A BLOOD MOON RISES – AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED!

A bevy of comicdom's finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL ANNUAL #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Captain Marvel…behind bars?! Carol has gotten herself into an intergalactic scale of trouble with the K'rasky military and now she's locked up in their city-like prison…with the Starjammers. Will they be able to blast their way out? Or will they be lost to the authoritarian labyrinth of K'rasky law?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by NAO FUJI

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY!

• Ghost Spider's time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues!

• Gwen has landed in her universe's 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America's shield?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #2 (OF 5)

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Concept Design Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES…

And in this reality, what he does isn't very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew – his family, his home, his life – and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn't mean he has to be what they made him…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #2 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY SCARECROWOVEN

VENOM VS HYDRO-MAN…FOR THE FIRST TIME!

'NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #2

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Spider-Man Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

FOR YEARS, the only host the dangerous CARNAGE symbiote knew was CLETUS KASADY. Sharing a bond unique even among symbiotes and their hosts, the two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe. But after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus' codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone… and deadlier than ever before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #2

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY PAUL AZACETA

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

THE PUNISHER STORY TO END ALL PUNISHER STORIES CONTINUES!

The Hand has lost its way. What was once the world's most fearsome organization of ninjas and killers has found itself defeated time and again by lesser foes. One priestess believes it's because the Hand hasn't had the proper leadership, the living embodiment of their dark god, the Beast. Enter the Punisher, the most accomplished murderer who has ever lived. A man determined to end his war, no matter what it takes.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STRANGE #2

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Clea comes face-to-face with the mysterious Harvestman, as they both face off against an undead foe!

• Though just as Clea begins to uncover ways to bring Stephen Strange back, another attack upon the magical realm is at hand!

• But Clea is not just any Sorcerer Supreme, she is a Warlord…and this second attack will not stand under her rule!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN CARTER #2 (OF 5)

JAMIE MCKELVIE (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL

"WOMAN OUT OF TIME" CONTINUES!

Captain Carter is back, and now the whole world knows it! Reeling from her new celebrity status, Peggy teams up with S.T.R.I.K.E. to investigate the sudden resurgence of Hydra, but something doesn't feel quite right. Can Peggy trust what she's being told, or is someone trying to use her as a high-profile pawn in a game she doesn't yet understand?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

TO DREAM OR NOT TO DREAM!

Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange's dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange's waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm! Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike! Can Stephen shake Nightmare's grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare's dream realm forever!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-PUNK #1 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

ANARCHY IN THE SPIDER-VERSE!

SPIDER-PUNK GETS HIS OWN SERIES!

• HOBIE BROWN is THE ANARCHIC SPIDER-PUNK — set to protect EARTH-138 with his ax in hand and his chaotic band of punk rockin' heroes backing him!

• NORMAN OSBORN is dead, but will the chaos he's created be too much for Spider-Punk and gang to handle?

• Feel the vibes as CODY ZIGLAR (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and JUSTIN MASON bring you the jams when "BANNED IN DC" begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A) • Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Variant Cover by ALEX GARNER

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

THE PAST KILLS!

• Ben Reilly has finally come face-to-face with the true villain behind his torment — and you're not going to believe who it is!

• Watch as a failure from Ben and Peter's past comes to haunt the life of SPIDER-MAN!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SILK #4

EMILY KIM (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

OLD LADY CINDY!

• Silk becomes her newest villain's latest victim!

• How will she save the day when she can't even cross the street by herself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

JOE KELLY (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY • Variant Cover by MICHELE BANDINI

• The Immaculatum have made their big move to remake the world in their image.

• Only the newly savage Spider-Man and Baron Zemo can stop them. Boy, that wasn't a sentence I ever thought I'd write…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #37

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by KAEL NGU • SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Miles and Shift survived Beyond and are thrust into an alter-dimensional quest that… Well… Know this…

• The people who left on this quest aren't going to be the same people who come back.

• Why is that? Ask Ultimatum.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #7

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

Spider-Man Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

A matter of days ago, Dylan Brock thought his biggest problem was his father's preoccupation with running the symbiote hive as its King in Black. Now, Dylan's father is dead, and the only vestige that is left of him is in VENOM, the dangerous parasitic alien that Eddie implored Dylan not to get close to. And without Eddie's guidance, Dylan stands poised to give into the same darkness his father did…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #2

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY Jay Anacleto • VARIANT COVER BY Logan Lubera

EXTINCTION AGENDA — PART 2!

The Marauders race toward Shi'ar space on a collision course with an explosive secret, spurred by the crew's malicious eighth member: Cassandra Nova! What could possibly go wrong? But unfortunately for them, the Shi'ar Majestrix has raised an imperial armada to stop the Marauders in their tracks!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

Spider-Man Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING!

Magneto leaving the council means big shoes need to be filled. Selene demonstrating her foot size by crushing the whole island beneath it is unorthodox, yet compelling. Can the Quiet Council resist?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE: PATCH #2 (OF 5)

LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

MUTANT VS. MUTANT IN MADRIPOOR!

• What began as simple recon lands PATCH in the midst of a war on multiple fronts!

• But who is KRASNY BETH, and how does she figure into the plans of both GENERAL COY and DR. MALHEUR?

• I guess Patch will never know, if she DESTROYS him with her MUTANT POWER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #10

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Javier Pina (A) • Cover by Pepe Larraz

Spider-Man Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DEATH STRIKES SWIFTLY!

The X-Men's troubles just keep piling one on top of the other and now an old enemy steps forward to cut in on the dance!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #27

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

TEASER VARIANT COVER BY ROBERT GILL • Promo Variant Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

ENTER CEREBRAX!

An all-new jumping-on point as the DESTINY OF X begins! As WOLVERINE returns to Krakoa, the mind-melding threat of CEREBRAX grips the island via a security flaw that X-FORCE will have to defend against! But where does it come from, and what does it want with FORGE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #25

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ • PROMO VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

THE LABORS OF MAGIK START HERE!

The big two-five is here — and it's the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputina is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo…but she's been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone's got their eye on the throne — and Magik isn't the only queen in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ORDER USING 75960609471402511

SABRETOOTH #3 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant cover by Declan Shalvey

THE GREAT ESCAPE!

Sabretooth and the other exiled mutants have stopped fighting each other long enough to start working together. They might not like one another, but they all want out of the Pit. You'd think their biggest obstacle would be the Professor or Magneto…but no. The greatest obstacle will be one of their own.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-CELLENT #3

PETER MILLIGAN (W)

MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

THE X-CELLENT DID WHAT?!

• That's right, you heard it here first — the X-Cellent are taking on Doctor Strange!

• No one got famous for following the rules, and Zeitgeist knows this.

• But will this launch them into superstardom, or are they canceled?

• Zeitgeist will have something to say about that!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #20

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

TEASER VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM • VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

THE BRUTAL RETURN OF THE BEST THERE IS…WITH AN UNLIKELY PARTNER!

DEADPOOL was the king of Staten Island — now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. WOLVERINE just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants' safe haven, it's going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn't mean Logan has to like it.

Featuring Wolverine and Deadpool at their most savage, as well as the return of a fan-favorite X-character to the Krakoan era! (And no, we don't mean Wade.)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #55

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE COMING OF THE NIGHTHAWK

Last seen during the events of HEROES REBORN, Nighthawk of the Squadron Supreme of America returns to the scene with a dark and mysterious purpose. Is he friend or foe to the Avengers? Nobody's sure. But there are no such questions about the deadly new incarnation of the Serpent Society!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #5

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY AARON KUDER

Spider-Man Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

THE DOOM OF ALL DOOMS!

All we know about the leader of the new Multiversal Masters of Evil is that he calls himself Doom Supreme and that universe after universe keeps crumbling before him. But in a multiverse filled with world-conquering versions of Victor Von Doom, what makes this one the Doom Above All?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON FIST #3 (OF 5)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DESIGN VARIANT BY JIM CHEUNG

DANNY RAND's search continues!

But he's about to realize that he isn't the only one hunting for the mysterious new Iron Fist!

As demons stalk K'UN-LUN and ugly histories are dragged into the light, the new Iron Fist will have to make a choice between his duty…and his conscience.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #4 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/c)

Spider-Man Variant Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER by PASQUAL FERRY

JACK'S BACK!

• Surfer and Thanos are getting closer to retrieving the Reality Gem…

• …but not if Jack of Hearts has anything to say about it!

• But who…or what…is possessing Jack to attack his silver friend?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #3

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Variant Cover by Greg Land • SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Johnny Blaze needs to know the truth behind what happened to him in Hayden Falls. But not only does he have an FBI agent tailing him, there are supernatural forces at work that want to see him off the road again, including a nightmarish trucker who stains the roads with burned rubber and roadkill.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #11

KIERON GILLEN (W) • Guiu Villanova (A) ESAD RIBIC (C) • Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Avengers are done with secrets and demand the Eternals explain themselves!

• But the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak has made contact with her Celestial god!

• But will she receive the answers she's been searching for?

• Doesn't look like it…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #43

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG • Spider-Man Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE RECKONING WAR CONTINUES!

•"Victor Von Doom: Hero of Earth"

• The last time the Cormorant appeared, he destroyed the Baxter Building and the Latverian Embassy, completely overpowered the Fantastic Four, and left without anyone laying a hand on him.

• Now, for the sake of the universe, Doctor Doom must face him alone. Hail Doom!

• Meanwhile, four of Earth's greatest heroes are trapped in the toxic wastelands of the Barrens…and there is no way for all of them to make it out alive.

• Guest-starring: The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk, and an army of Marvel's most cosmic champions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #4

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Super Fight Club is here and She-Hulk isn't going to break the rules.

• Good thing Rainbow and Rogê are going to break the first rule and talk about it just for you.

• Jennifer Walters never promised (us) not to break rules at her day job. Rule #1? No super hero clients.

• She did promise her boss, though, so…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #3

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Design Variant Cover by

GERMÁN PERALTA

Maestro clashes with the Abomination in a showdown for the ages! But Abomination is far from the only person gunning for Maestro, and when Emil Blonsky turns out to be just the opening salvo of a larger attack, can the Maestro continue to out-smash and outwit the forces that want him dead?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #5

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

T'Challa believes he's found the traitor in his ranks, but is his paranoia getting the best of him? As the investigation shines a dangerously bright light on the Black Panther's sleeper agent program, will his secrets turn Wakanda – and his fellow Avengers – against him for good? Plus, more on Tosin, the exciting new hero of Wakanda!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #11

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

Spider-Man Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

BROTHER & SISTER REUNITED!

• Sister Hammer is back! But is she friend or foe?

• Shang-Chi won't have time to find out!

• He and his family are on a dangerous mission to rescue his mother from Ta Lo, and they're going to need all the help they can get!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE MARVELS #10

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

Our heroes thought they'd discovered the source of Lady Lotus' power – but they've found something far greater. They find themselves in another world – a secret universe – full of mystery, unimaginable power, deadly danger and even heartbreak, for one of the Marvels. Plus: Threadneedle takes matters into his own hands, in a very unusual way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #10

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

An assassin infiltrates the Midnight Mission, while another hidden enemy strikes at Moon Knight where he is most vulnerable. Attacked on two fronts, the Fist of Khonshu is put on the back foot– but that's where he's most dangerous!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #5 (of 5)

SAMIRA AHMED (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by MASHAL AHMED

Variant Cover by Sabine Rich

• Ms. Marvel and Qarin face off in this epic finale!

• Kamala's doppelganger, Qarin, is determined to take over – and ruin – her life. If Ms. Marvel can't stop her, with some help from Bruno and Nadia Van Dyne, is this the end of Ms. Marvel – for good?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE THING #6 (OF 6)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

WALTER MOSLEY'S FORAY INTO THE

MARVEL UNIVERSE GOES OUT WITH A BANG!

It all comes down to this! The secret power behind Mot is revealed at last – but with it comes a very personal threat to Ben Grimm! Can the Thing battle his way past the one foe that waits for all of us and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? And in order to do so, will it mean working hand-in-glove with Doctor Doom?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #19

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

Spider-Man Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

AT LAST, THE STUNNING CONCLUSION OF THE BOOKS OF KORVAC! Tony Stark must face Michael Korvac once again, and once and for all. No cosmic powers, no allies or henchmen, and no…armor? This is the very end of a very long and very rocky journey; Tony's going to have to get by on his own blood, sweat, and tears. For the first time in his life, he's all out of ideas.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #18

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Character Spotlight Variant Cover by ARTHUR Adams

• Platitudes get thrown around a lot in these pages, but if you've been reading STRANGE ACADEMY, you know we don't mess around. So listen up.

• AFTER THIS ISSUE, THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AT STRANGE ACADEMY.

• Seriously, you do not want to miss this issue that is going to destroy you emotionally and destroy the school beyond recognition.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALIEN #11

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by Marc Aspinall

VARIANT COVER BY Mike Mayhew • Variant COVER by Philip Tan

SANCTUARY IS NO MORE!

• Jane and the remaining Spinners are running out of ways to escape.

• And hope is getting slimmer as each station they reach is decimated by the Xenomorphs.

• Will help reach the colony in time?

• Or will the true intents of the colony destroy all hope?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

KING CONAN #5 (OF 6)

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C) • Variant Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

THE TERRIBLE TRIUMPH OF THOTH-AMON!

• For years, THOTH-AMON has attacked CONAN from afar…now, at last, they stand face-to-face on this cursed isle to enter into what may be their FINAL BATTLE!

• Will the showdown for the ages truly end the reign of Conan and his heirs?

• And — a glimpse into the never-before-revealed past of the Stygian wizard — from the boy worshipping Set to the sorcerer who will strike fear into the Hyborian Age with the utterance of the name THOTH-AMON!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #4 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Connecting Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

LANDO AND HONDO ARE ON A COLLISION COURSE ABOARD THE HALCYON!

• A priceless jewel has attracted the attention of both LANDO and HONDO.

• But who is the mysterious figure who threatens both of their heists?

• And years in the future, CRIMSON JACK makes his move to capture the HALCYON…or destroy it!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



STAR WARS #23

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 2 OF 3 "The Last Division"

• The fate of THE REBEL ALLIANCE FLEET is at stake, as its last remaining divisions face off in battle against the brutal tactics of COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA and her crew on the TARKIN'S WILL.

• For Zahra, this fight is personal; her revenge will not be complete until every life lost on THE DEATH STAR is avenged.

• Epic space warfare in the true STAR WARS manner!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA(A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE

THE HEIST IS ON!

• HAN, CHEWIE and GREEDO have to pull off an impossible heist for JABBA THE HUTT!

• But who can Han trust?

• SPOILER: Han breaks into his target's safe, but you won't believe what's inside!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS confront KHO PHON FARRUS at the heart of an ARCHAEOLOGICAL RUIN!

• But they're all about to learn the horrifying truth behind the SPARK ETERNAL…

• …and ONLY ONE will escape unscathed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #22

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER

BY PAUL RENAUD

ALL OUT WAR ON THE STREETS OF CORELLIA!

• Besieged by an entire syndicate of killers, T'ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4LOM and LOSHA have no choice but to fight their way out through the streets.

• But will all of the crew make it out of CORONET CITY alive?

• Meanwhile, DENGAR strikes…and the Underworld may never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #22

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER BY RAFFAELE IENCO

TRIATOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

CRIMSON HAVOC!

• With all secrets smashed and all traitors revealed, DARTH VADER unleashes his endgame!

• But is his target CRIMSON DAWN — or the EMPIRE itself? And where does that leave the heroes and assassins who have fought at his side?

• Plus, a shocking reveal that cuts to the very core of the DARK LORD'S dark heart!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Sabacc Card Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Syndicate Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Knights of Dawn Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Enemies of Dawn Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

THE KNIGHTS!

• THE KNIGHTS OF REN have their role to play in QI'RA'S grand scheme to destabilize THE EMPIRE, and their task is arguably the most important…

• Something crucial is locked away in FORTRESS VADER, and the Knights must steal it.

• A heist on the SITH-controlled furnace world of MUSTAFAR…with the Galaxy as the prize!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE WEDDING ALBUM GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, JIM SHOOTER, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, DANNY FINGEROTH, PETER DAVID, GARY FRIEDRICH & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., ALEX SAVIUK, PAUL RYAN, ALAN KUPPERBERG, JIM VALENTINO,

MARIE SEVERIN, LARRY LIEBER & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Celebrate the greatest comic-book wedding of all in this oversized Gallery Edition containing the complete story of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's 1980s nuptials — from proposal to ceremony to honeymoon! After years of will-they-won't-they friendship and occasional romance, Peter pops the question — and after much soul-searching, MJ says yes! But will these lovebirds truly hit the jackpot and walk down the aisle, or will that ol' Parker luck — not to mention Electro, Puma and the new Spider-Slayer — ruin everything for the bride and groom? Plus: The newspaper-strip version of the wedding, a wild WHAT IF? and the complete saga of the happy couple's history! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #290-292, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #21, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #7, WHAT IF? (1989) #20-21, MARVEL SAGA: THE OFFICIAL HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #22 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #6.

296 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94653-1

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC TEXEIRA COVER

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Penciled by MARK TEXEIRA, VINCE EVANS, JOE JUSKO, MIKE MANLEY, MARK BRIGHT, SAL VELLUTO, KYLE HOTZ, NORM BREYFOGLE, JIM CALAFIORE & MORE

Covers by MARK TEXEIRA & SAL VELLUTO

T'Challa is the man with a plan as the Black Panther is reinvented in Christopher Priest's brilliantly sharp and witty political satire! Prepare to see the king of Wakanda through new eyes: those of U.S. government attaché Everett K. Ross! When a new regime stages a coup in Wakanda, T'Challa finds himself an enemy of the state! The Black Panther is always two or three steps ahead — but with foes like Mephisto, Malice, Klaw and Killmonger against him, will T'Challa's cool head and intricate maneuvers be enough to free his nation without alienating his allies and destabilizing the world? Plus: Meet Queen Divine Justice and the deadly Dora Milaje! Mixing super-heroics with geopolitics, humor and all-out action, Priest's PANTHER is a masterpiece not to be missed! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1998) #1-33, DEADPOOL (1997) #44 and material from MARVEL DOUBLE-SHOT #2.

840 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94501-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VELLUTO COVER [DM ONLY]

840 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94502-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL IRON FIST & THE IMMORTAL WEAPONS OMNIBUS HC AJA COVER

Written by ED BRUBAKER, MATT FRACTION, DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI, JASON AARON, CULLEN BUNN,

RICK SPEARS & DAVID LAPHAM

Penciled by DAVID AJA, TRAVEL FOREMAN, RUSS HEATH, KHARI EVANS, KANO, TonCi ZonjiC,

TIMOTHY GREEN II, DAN BRERETON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, HATUEY DIAZ, ARTURO LOZZI & MORE

Covers by DAVID AJA & PATCH ZIRCHER

Iron Fist is explored like never before in these epic adventures steeped in fable, magic and hard-hitting martial arts action! After learning the hard way that the Iron Fist's centuries-spanning legacy holds more secrets than he ever dreamed, Danny is called to K'un-Lun to fight in a tournament against the Immortal Weapons of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven! But can he ferret out a conspiracy against K'un-Lun? Plus: The noir adventures of Orson Randall, the previous Iron Fist — and amazing solo tales of the fan-favorite Immortal Weapons! Collecting IMMORTAL IRON FIST #1-27 and ANNUAL #1, IMMORTAL IRON FIST: ORSON RANDALL AND THE GREEN MIST OF DEATH, IMMORTAL IRON FIST: THE ORIGIN OF DANNY RAND, IMMORTAL IRON FIST: ORSON RANDALL AND THE DEATH QUEEN OF CALIFORNIA, IMMORTAL WEAPONS #1-5, IMMORTAL WEAPONS SKETCHBOOK and material from CIVIL WAR: CHOOSING SIDES and I AM AN AVENGER #1.

1064 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94637-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL IRON FIST & THE IMMORTAL WEAPONS OMNIBUS HC ZIRCHER COVER [DM ONLY]

1064 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94638-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA & FEDERICO VICENTINI

CoverS by ADAM KuBERT & MARK BROOKS

The most expansive Wolverine story of all time! Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with his past! To prevent a terrible tragedy, Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But that's only the beginning — because for every life, there must be a death! Fan-favorite eras are explored anew, along with never-before-seen periods in Wolverine's century-long life! But while Logan saves the past, his extended family must step up to protect the present! Benjamin Percy presents a time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine history — and futures yet to come! Collecting X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1-5 and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1-5.

288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93122-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY]

288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94707-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 5 HC

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT, ALEX LINS, ADAM GORHAM & RACHAEL STOTT

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2022

Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's acclaimed saga reaches its horrifying climax! The end begins with the rematch everybody wanted — but not like this! A broken and friendless Hulk is about to find out there's nothing like the real Thing! All the while, the Leader's dark designs are coming together — but will this be his greatest triumph at last, or will the horrific One Below All claim his due? As the gamma monsters all converge, one by one, on New York City, can anyone stop them? The Avengers give it their best shot — but the last time they fought the Hulk, they destroyed an entire town. And this Earth-shattering confrontation may be even more devastating! As horrible truths are revealed at last, what will it mean for Bruce Banner, his allies and the eternal life of the Immortal Hulk?! Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #41-50.

296 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94526-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

Written by TBA

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92359-4

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 16 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO with MARK GRUENWALD & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with HERB TRIMPE & STEVE DITKO

Cover by MICHAEL GOLDEN

The Masterworks rampage into the incredible Bill Mantlo era of Hulk! Mantlo's five-year run redefined comics' meanest, greenest goliath — and it all kicks off when the Hulk unleashes his rage on Gamma Base! By the time the dust settles, Hulk will find himself exiled to Jarella's world, where he crosses paths with the cosmic Gardener, wielder of an Infinity Gem! Then it's back to Earth for a chilling fight against Jack Frost in a tale drawn by the legendary Steve Ditko. A double-sized 250th issue features a team-up and tussle with the Silver Surfer, after which Hulk faces a "Trial by Monster" when he finds himself in the middle of a civil war between monster men! The indelible art of Sal Buscema makes page after page a Marvel Masterwork! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #245-255 and MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #25.

320 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93334-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 16 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 329 [DM ONLY]

320 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93335-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1: LONG SHADOW PART ONE TPB

Written by JOHN RIDLEY & MORE

Penciled by JUANN CABAL & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

If the truth comes out, it could cost him everything! Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T'Challa's life — and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe! Secrets from the Panther's past have come back to haunt him. Freshly returned from his travels in space, T'Challa receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan special agent. The Panther has the help of his brilliant sister, Shuri, but the assassins they face seem to always be one step ahead. Now T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2021) #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92882-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN: THE ARMOR & THE SHIELD TPB

Written by DEREK LANDY

Penciled by ANGEL UNZUETA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Two of the greatest Avengers of all unite! A government agent turned Hydra provocateur stages a daring breakout on her way to prison, and the escape attracts the attention of both Captain America and Iron Man! When Steve Rogers and Tony Stark realize they both have a connection to the slippery fugitive, they team up to track her down — only to discover she's not the only player on the board with big plans and sinister motives. What have the two Avengers stumbled into? And how do the Paladins fit in? They're a group of eager new super heroes — but will they be an asset for Cap and Iron Man, or a deadly liability? It's Winghead and Shellhead together again in a thrilling new tale of suspense! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN (2021) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93463-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



HULK BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: SMASHTRONAUT! TPB

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by RYAN OTTLEY

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

Look to the stars as the next exciting era of HULK begins! The gamma-powered creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley takes on the Hulk — and the results are sure to be incredible! The Hulk's uncontrollable rage has reached a new level — and nobody, including the Avengers, is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should fear, or is another factor at play? Bruce Banner thinks he finally has total control of his emerald alter ego — and in fact, he might. But variables can happen at any time, and this one is something even his brilliant mind couldn't have imagined. Now, as Bruce hurtles deep into outer space on a dangerous quest, he's about to find out that the Hulk isn't alone! Collecting HULK (2021) #1-6 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021 (AVENGERS/HULK).

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92599-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS FOREVER VOL. 1: THE LORDS OF EARTHLY VENGEANCE TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by AARON KUDER & JIM TOWE

Cover by AARON KUDER

The legend of the Avengers spreads across the infinite worlds of the Multiverse! On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth where the great Age of Heroes never came to be. "Hope" is a four-letter word, and his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever known is the world's most wanted archaeologist: Tony Stark, the Invincible Ant-Man! Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS comes the next great Avengers saga as the mightiest heroes of every Earth assemble! Featuring a Deathlok who refuses to die, a brutal Wonder Man, a half-built Vision, the Infinity Thing, the villainy of the Black Skull and the return of the Goddesses of Thunder from the far future! Collecting AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93260-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEVIL'S REIGN TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The story that's been building for years is finally here! Wilson Fisk has risen from Kingpin of Crime to mayor of the biggest city in America. Now he's going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home! The man who once destroyed Daredevil has targeted the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. Fisk has an army of super villains at his command — including Crossbones, Taskmaster, Typhoid Mary, Shocker, Whiplash, Rhino and Kraven — and that's just his opening salvo. Wait until you meet his Thunderbolts! But Mayor Fisk isn't the only one with ambitions — and you know what they say about honor among thieves. From the blockbuster creative team of DAREDEVIL comes the final act in Wilson Fisk's master plan! Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93284-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR TPB

Written by ZAC THOMPSON & ANTHONY PIPER

Penciled by DAVIDE TINTO & ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

ON SALE JUNE 2022

The Fantastic are no more — long live the Superior Four! Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity to scour the Multiverse, amassing an army of…himself! Theirs is a fighting force to march on our reality, proving the supremacy of Octavius once and for all! But as these Doc Ock variants begin their assault, can they set aside their egos to work together – or will their megalomania unravel the fabric of the Multiverse? Meanwhile, the events of DEVIL'S REIGN have had a profound impact on Doctor Octopus' arch-foe, Spider-Man. And now the newly returned Rose – desperate to prove he's a bigger bad than his father, the Kingpin, ever was – has the web-slinger in his crosshairs! Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1-3 and DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94589-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE TPB

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN & JED MACKAY

Penciled by MANUEL GARCIA & FEDERICO SABBATINI

Cover by SKAN

ON SALE JUNE 2022

As Mayor Wilson Fisk wages war on all super heroes, New York City is on a razor's edge. There's only one force fighting for the rule of law amidst the chaos: the Thunderbolts! But who are they? Fisk has laid out a proposition for the villains of the Marvel Universe: Join him or suffer the same fate as the heroes – or worse. But some who enlist are only interested in serving and protecting themselves! Where others see chaos and fear, they see opportunity – cash to be made and skulls to be cracked! Meanwhile, Moon Knight has been arrested and imprisoned in the high-tech Myrmidon! Now, surrounded by hostile guards and many of the very criminals he helped put away, Marc Spector must fight for his survival! Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1-3 and DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94590-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by PHIL NOTO & NICO LEON

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The Queen's reign! Emma Frost has many skeletons in her closet, but only one of them is currently Mayor of New York City. Now, in the midst of the chaos of DEVIL'S REIGN, the truth about the White Queen's secret past with the Kingpin of Crime may be about to come to light! It turns out that attending fancy Hellfire Club soirees was not the naughtiest thing Emma was up to in the time before she joined the X-Men, and her dirty deeds are coming back to haunt her in a big way! Plus: As Fisk gathers information on super heroes, how far will Bucky Barnes go to steal the file on his own shadowy, half-remembered past as the Winter Soldier? And what horrible revelation awaits him in its pages? Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1-3 and DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93459-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY & ANNE NOCENTI

Penciled by RAFAEL DE LATORRE & TBA

COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

The next pulse-pounding chapter in Chip Zdarsky's saga of New York City's Guardian Devil — now starring Elektra in the horned cowl! She's the world's deadliest assassin — but when she took on the mantle of Daredevil, she took a vow not to kill. Now that solemn promise is about to be put to the ultimate test. Kraven the Hunter has Elektra dead in his sights, and he has no reservations about murder! Battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, can Elektra find a way to honor Matt Murdock's code? And if so, will the Woman Without Fear be strong enough to survive the unexpected consequences of mercy? Plus: Celebrate 100 issues of Elektra with a giant-size celebration full of thrills, chills, surprises and all-out ninja action! Collecting DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-3 and ELEKTRA (2022) #100.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93493-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 4 TPB

Written by PATRICK GLEASON, KELLY THOMPSON, ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, PATRICK GLEASON, SARA PICHELLI & LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

The finale of "Beyond" is here! Ben Reilly, the Beyond Corporation's officially licensed and sponsored Spider-Man, has been put through more than any web-slinger before him. And after the Queen Goblin's first shocking encounter with Ben, she now faces the Black Cat! It's a showdown for the ages, and you're about to see just how horrifying this queen's reign will be! When the Daily Bugle is decimated, will Ben bounce back and take down his deadly new enemy? Can Peter Parker fight his way back from death's door to help Ben defeat the horrors that lurk behind Door Z? Monica Rambeau makes her move, the Lizard returns and it all ends with Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man! You may be surprised which one you're rooting for! And when the dust settles, what lies beyond Beyond?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #89-93 and #92.BEY.

176 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93259-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE LAST ANNIHILATION TPB

Written by AL EWING, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA

& EVAN NARCISSE

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI, BOB QUINN, JAN BAZALDUA, GERMÁN PERALTA & STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

ON SALE JUNE 2022

A new Annihilation event threatens the cosmos! The war to end all wars is here, and the consequences will be grave for the Guardians of the Galaxy, S.W.O.R.D. and the royal couple of the united Kree/Skrull Empire, Hulkling and Wiccan! Five different planets have simultaneously come under threat, and this foe may be too big for even the new Guardians to handle. So it's a good thing that Cable is back — locked, loaded and ready to steal the ultimate weapon from the deadliest planet in X-history! Meanwhile, the Black Panther enlists the aid of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda and the legendary M'Baku! But what game is Doctor Doom playing? Not everyone is going to come home. Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2020) #16-18, CABLE: RELOADED #1, THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKING, THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA and S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #7.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93311-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

REIGN OF X VOL. 12 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY, ZEB WELLS, TINI HOWARD & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, JOSHUA CASSARA,

STEPHEN SEGOVIA, MARCUS TO & MORE

Cover by

ON SALE MAY 2022

Party time in the Reign of X! The Hellfire Gala is the biggest mutant event of the season, and Emma Frost is your host for a night of dinner, drinks and deceit. Everyone will be there, dressed to the nines — your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies! X-Force will be on hand to deal with any troublemakers and gatecrashers — but can the Hellions somehow get an invitation, or will they be turned away at the door? Meanwhile, for Captain Britain and Excalibur, the Gala may result in a diplomatic incident! Either way, raise your glasses for the first big moment of the night — the eagerly awaited announcement of Krakoa's inaugural elected team of X-Men! Collecting MARAUDERS (2019) #21, X-FORCE (2019) #20, HELLIONS #12, EXCALIBUR (2019) #21 and X-MEN (2019) #21.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94498-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DECLAN SHALVEY, VITA AYALA, SALADIN AHMED,

CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN RIDLEY, DONNY CATES, JED MACKAY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON

& STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, JOSHUA CASSARA, DECLAN SHALVEY, GREG LAND, KEV WALKER, SALVADOR LARROCA, JORGE FORNÉS, CHRIS BACHALO, JESÚS SAIZ, KHARY RANDOLPH, LEONARD KIRK & PAULO SIQUEIRA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The best there is by the best there are — in brutal black-and-white, with a liberal splash of blood red! Legendary creators, modern superstars, rising talents and fresh voices unite to tell savage tales of your favorite X-Man! Logan. Weapon X. Patch. Wolverine. He's gone by many names and lived many different lives. This exploration of his storied history takes you from Japan to Madripoor to the Savage Land, from a revelatory return to the Weapon X program to a high-stakes mission with X-Force! Logan is joined by old allies such as Kate Pryde and Nick Fury and heads into bloody battle against foes familiar and surprising — including Arcade, the Reavers, Cosmic Ghost Rider and the deadliest of them all: Sabretooth! And it's all in glorious black-and-white — with blood all over! Collecting WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92785-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



IRON MAN VOL. 3: BOOKS OF KORVAC III — COSMIC IRON MAN TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Penciled by ANGEL UNZUETA, CAFU & IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Iron Man is marooned in a small colony on a remote planet! A message from home warns him that Korvac is still a threat, but recovering from his injuries means pain medication — which might mean a relapse. Will Tony succumb to the temptation that has plagued him for years? Either way, Iron Man will soon face a cosmic showdown on the deck of Galactus' worldship. And to survive, he must battle Korvac's zealous and powerful disciples: Controller, Unicorn, Blizzard and a robotically enslaved Original Human Torch! Tony could use some friends, but does Doctor Doom count?! When the dust settles, Iron Man will emerge majorly upgraded and forever changed! But with great power comes great ego, and now his friends on Earth must decide: Has Tony Stark become an Iron God, or a dangerous threat? Collecting IRON MAN (2020) #12-19.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92627-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 10: RECKONING WAR PART I TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, RACHAEL STOTT & JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

A cosmic saga years in the making! Before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar Empires…before the emergence of Galactus…before the birth of Asgard…there was the First War. The greatest conflict to ever rage across the Multiverse. Today, it is reignited. This…is the Day of Reckoning! And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth — and the mind of Mister Fantastic! Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer, Thor, Doctor Doom, the Watcher and everyone in the whole dang Marvel Universe, this is the story Dan Slott has been waiting his whole career to tell! And for the Multiverse to survive, the Watchers must all break their most sacred oath! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA, FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #40-42 and RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93262-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT BY SAMIRA AHMED TPB

Written by SAMIRA AHMED

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by MASHAL AHMED

The greatest hero of the new generation returns! After an interdimensional explosion at her cousin's lab, Kamala Khan suddenly has a doppelganger to deal with! As Ms. Marvel, it's her duty to help out the newcomer – but something doesn't feel quite right. Kamala's powers are on the fritz, and she suspects that this new hero-in-training isn't trustworthy. Can a misfiring Ms. Marvel protect her good name when the copycat goes wild? And why has everything around her…turned into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone singing – and how can she make it stop? New York Times best-selling author Samira Ahmed (Love, Hate & Other Filters; Internment; Mad, Bad & Dangerous to Know) brings all the flair of her young adult fiction to the always-surprising world of Ms. Marvel! Collecting MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93126-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER: THE RETURN OF BLAZE TPB

Written by ED BRISSON & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by ROLAND BOSCHI, JUAN FRIGERI & JAVIER SALTARES

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Tales of terror from the hellish world of the Ghost Rider! Since the dawn of man, she has birthed the worst of humanity's ills. Her kin call her Mama while men curse her name: Lilith! But when the thrones of every netherworld are united as one, they shall soon call her by a new name: Queen! Meanwhile, all Johnny Blaze wants is to destroy Mephisto. But when the King in Black throws the world into chaos, some of Johnny's oldest friends arrive to ask for his help. It may take everything they've got to stop Knull's madness. Maybe even…the devil himself? And as the battle for control of Hell heats up, Michael Badilino seizes his opportunity to ride again — as Vengeance! Collecting SPIRITS OF GHOST RIDER: MOTHER OF DEMONS, KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER and GHOST RIDER: RETURN OF VENGEANCE.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94499-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE TPB

Written by LUCIANO VECCHIO, ALLAN HEINBERG, MARIKO TAMAKI, LILAH STURGES, LEAH WILLIAMS,

CRYSTAL FRASIER, KIERON GILLEN, TERRY BLAS, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, J.J. KIRBY, TINI HOWARD, VITA AYALA, STEVE ORLANDO, JACOPO CAMAGNI, ROGER STERN, MARJORIE LIU, KALINDA VAZQUEZ & JOSH TRUJILLO

Penciled by LUCIANO VECCHIO, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, DEREK CHARM, JAN BAZALDUA, JETHRO MORALES, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JAVIER GARRÓN, J.J. KIRBY, SAMANTHA DODGE, BRITTNEY L. WILLIAMS, JOANNA ESTEP, CLAUDIA AGUIRRE, JACOPO CAMAGNI, SAL BUSCEMA, MIKE PERKINS & CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered collection! An amazing assembly of creators from all walks of life unites to tackle Marvel's LGBTQIA+ icons, including Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Daken! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters as both new and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories — tales of inspiration and empowerment that illustrate "the world outside your window" in full color! Plus: The wedding of Northstar and Kyle Jinadu! The honeymoon of Hulkling and Wiccan! The awesomeness of America Chavez! The debut of "Captain America of the Railways," Aaron Fischer! And more! Collecting MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #240, ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #51, KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKLING, AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #1 and material from MARVEL'S VOICES #1 and UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93369-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JANE FOSTER: THE SAGA OF VALKYRIE TPB

Written by JASON AARON, AL EWING & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, CAFU, PERE PÉREZ, RAMON ROSANAS & MORE

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Death is not the end! When the Goddess of Thunder falls, that doesn't mean that Dr. Jane Foster's epic journey is over. The woman who was Thor claims a new heroic legacy…as the last Asgardian Valkyrie! Jane takes over as the guide and ferrywoman to the dead — and she's going to be busy, because the lethal killer Bullseye is on the loose, with an Asgardian weapon in hand! As one ally is lost, new friendships are forged with marvelous medics Doctor Strange, Night Nurse and the Excalibur-wielding Dr. Faiza Hussain. But who is their patient? Plus, Valkyrie reunites with the Odinson! And meet your new favorite talking steed, Mr. Horse! Collecting MIGHTY THOR (2015) #702-706, VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #1-10 and material from MIGHTY THOR: AT THE GATES OF VALHALLA and WAR OF THE REALMS: OMEGA.

376 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93482-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK WIDOW BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 3:

DIE BY THE BLADE TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by RAFAEL DE LATORRE, ELENA CASAGRANDE & RAFAEL PIMENTEL

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

With Apogee in her rearview mirror, the Black Widow pushes forward once again with her plans to become the hero that San Francisco needs. But when an old source sends Natasha and her team looking for an enigmatic pair known only as the Twins, will they be friends or foes? Natasha knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! Who could have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know the story of her time in Madripoor, but you never witnessed her greatest fight — or her most decisive defeat. The Living Blade is the one skeleton in Natasha's closet that she hoped she'd never encounter again — and this time, he won't let his quarry escape! Collecting BLACK WIDOW (2020) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93254-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS VOL. 4: CRIMSON REIGN TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by MARCO CASTIELLO & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Luke Skywalker's quest for answers takes a dangerous turn! As the Rebellion tries to pull itself together for a last-ditch effort to defeat the evil Galactic Empire, Luke realizes it's time to take the next step on the path to becoming a Jedi. But the Jedi order is gone, so where can Luke turn to find the legacy he so desperately needs? The voice of Master Yoda will be a key piece of instruction in his journey, but Yoda will not teach the lesson Luke must learn. And this lesson will take — and give — more than the young Skywalker could ever have imagined! Plus: After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot Shara Bey — mother of Poe Dameron — was left stranded on a Star Destroyer. And now her time is running out! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #19-23.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92618-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: EMPLATE'S REVENGE TPB

Volume #2 in the Generation X Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, TODD DEZAGO, JEPH LOEB, MICHAEL GOLDEN & MORE

Penciled by TOM GRUMMETT, VAL SEMEIKS, PASQUAL FERRY, CHRIS BACHALO, MITCH BYRD,

ASHLEY WOOD, SHAWN MCMANUS, JEFF JOHNSON & MORE

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

The next generation of X-Men must grow up fast! Generation X welcomes the mutant called Mondo to their ranks — just in time for Omega Red to attack! And with Banshee lying at death's door, Chamber may be the last man standing! Then the team's deadliest and most horrifying foe returns: M's evil brother, Emplate! And he's hungry for more than vengeance! Even if the students can avoid becoming Emplate's next meal, will a surprising transformation consume one of their own? Plus: The White Queen goes to extreme lengths to protect the students from Onslaught, Franklin Richards joins the school in the wake of tragedy and Chamber and Husk's romance reaches a tipping point! Guest-starring Howard the Duck! Collecting GENERATION X (1994) #10-23 and ANNUAL '95-'96, GENERATION X SAN DIEGO PREVIEW and material from INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL '97.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94649-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: BATTLE ROYAL TPB

Volume #5 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by MIKE FRIEDRICH with ROY THOMAS, JIM STARLIN, BILL EVERETT & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, JIM STARLIN, P. CRAIG RUSSELL & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Cover by GIL KANE

Tony Stark's life takes a turn for the extraordinary when his ESP-empowered fiancée, Marianne Rodgers, is tormented by visions of Iron Man's death! As if that wasn't drama enough, the Stark Industries' Board of Directors vies to force Tony from his own company as protesters riot at the gates! Then Iron Man goes cosmic with the first appearances of Thanos, Drax the Destroyer and Moondragon! And a gauntlet of classic villains — from the Mandarin to Whiplash — push our hero to his limits! It all stands against the backdrop of an increasingly tense love triangle between Tony Stark, Pepper Potts and Happy Hogan. An Avenger vs. Avenger battle and Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith's stunning retelling of Iron Man's origin top off this epic era! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #47-67.

448 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93361-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF THE BEGINNING TPB

Volume #8 in the New Mutants Epic Collections

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, JUDITH BOGDANOVE & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, GUANG YAP, JON BOGDANOVE, JIM LEE, MARK BAGLEY, TOM RANEY,

TERRY SHOEMAKER & MORE

Cover by ROB LIEFELD

The road to X-Force! The mystery man called Cable continues to train the New Mutants into a fierce fighting force just as the team is targeted — along with the X-Men and X-Factor — by Cameron Hodge and the Genoshan government! Escape will only come at a devastating cost, and two New Mutants will not return home! Then, when Cable's past catches up to him, the fast-talking Deadpool and the lethal Domino make their debuts! And as Sunspot heads into the sunset, the arrival of two strange new allies — Feral and Shatterstar — will lead to an end…and a beginning! But can the all-new New Mutants survive the resurrection of Proteus? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #95-100 and ANNUAL #7, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #270-272 and X-FACTOR (1986) #60-62 — plus material from NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #1, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #15 and X-FACTOR ANNUAL #6.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94664-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CLONE WARS VOL. 4 TPB

Written by CHRIS CERASI, JEREMY BARLOW, JOHN OSTRANDER, KEVIN RUBIO & DEREK THOMPSON

Penciled by NICOLA SCOTT, JUAN FRIGERI, JAN DUURSEMA, DOUG WHEATLEY, LUCAS MARANGON & DEREK THOMPSON

Cover by DAVE DORMAN

The Sith have their revenge! The Jedi are spread thin across the galaxy battling separatist armies as Palpatine and his apprentice, Count Dooku, scheme to destroy the Jedi Order once and for all. But Darth Maul has returned, targeting both sides of the conflict! Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi has done all he can to guide his former student, Anakin Skywalker — but a dark destiny awaits. As the Clone Wars reach their tragic, inevitable conclusion, witness the fates of Quinlan Vos and Aayla Secura — and the birth of Darth Vader! Collecting FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2005: STAR WARS, STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL — SON OF DATHOMIR #1-4, STAR WARS: REPUBLIC #74-77 and #81-83, STAR WARS: EPISODE III — REVENGE OF THE SITH #1-4, STAR WARS: TAG & BINK II #2 and material from STAR WARS VISIONARIES and STAR WARS TALES #4.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93230-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: GREAT POWER TPB

Volume #1 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by STEVE DITKO with JACK KIRBY

Cover by STEVE DITKO

In 1962, in the pages of a comic book slated for cancellation, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko gave birth to one of the most enduring icons in American popular culture: the Amazing Spider-Man! Turning the concept of a super hero on its head, they imbued the young, guilt-ridden Peter Parker with the fantastic powers of an arachnid and the fantastic pressures of an everyday teenager. The combination was pure magic. Now you can leap into Spider-Man's web-slinging world from the beginning — including the tragic origin that started it all; the first appearances of the Daily Bugle and J. Jonah Jameson; and the debut of classic villains including the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, the Vulture and Electro! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-17, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1 and material from AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15.

504 PGS./All Ages …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94685-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: MADRIPOOR NIGHTS TPB

Volume #1 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & PETER DAVID

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & GENE COLAN

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

ON SALE MAY 2022

He's the best there is at what he does — but what he does isn't very nice. And now Wolverine has broken out of the X-Men and into his own solo series! Feeling the urge to cut loose, Wolverine travels to Madripoor, an East Indian island full of pirates, cutthroats and smugglers — just the way Logan likes it! There, he'll take on ruthless crimelord Roche, meet the cunning Tyger Tiger, wield the mystical Black Blade, battle superhuman enforcers Roughouse and Bloodsport and contend with drug kingpin Nguyen Ngoc Coy and his niece, the former New Mutant known as Karma! Plus: The Hulk comes to town, a formative battle with Sabretooth is revealed and Wolverine hunts for the Gehenna Stone! Guest-starring Jessica Drew, A.K.A. Spider-Woman! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #1-16 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1-10 and MARVEL AGE ANNUAL #4.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94687-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 5 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE MAYHEW, KEV WALKER, VALERIO SCHITI,

SZYMON KUDRANSKI, DALIBOR TALAJIC & MORE

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed run reaches its epic conclusion as time runs out for the Avengers — and the world! For Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Illuminati, it's all been building to this. One by one, the realities of the Multiverse have collided and been destroyed, leaving the Marvel Universe as one of the last dimensions standing. Now the saga jumps forward eight months to the day of the Final Incursion! After the revelation of the Illuminati's desperate, world-shattering actions, the Avengers are fragmented. While one group seeks out the Illuminati for a confrontation, another takes the fight to the vicious new Cabal! But what has become of Tony Stark and Doctor Strange? Will all the battles they've endured — and all the sacrifices they've made — prepare the Avengers for the inevitable end of everything? Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #35-44 and NEW AVENGERS (2013) #24-33.

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93351-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STRANGE ACADEMY: WISH-CRAFT GN-TPB

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

School life doesn't get any easier for the students of the mystic arts! When the Strange Academy kids go out for a night on the town in New Orleans, some of the students decide to take a tour of a famous NOLA graveyard — and you know how stories about teens in graveyards usually go! But Emily takes a very different field trip of her own — and the secret origin of Zoe Laveau will be revealed! Then, nothing can prepare you for a glimpse of the future of the Strange Academy — and the entire Marvel Universe. You won't believe your eyes! But which will be more brutal: battle class with Magik and Wong, or the school dance?! Who will find love, and whose heart will be broken? Plus: The ancient evil known as Gaslamp makes its intentions clear! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #13-18.

136 PGS./Ages 13 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93252-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 — THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, GEORGE TUSKA, DICK AYERS & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! As America prepared to enter World War II, a secret military project gave birth to the greatest one-man fighting force ever known: Captain America! But an accident left Cap frozen in suspended animation while the world turned on for decades. Now, found and revived by the Avengers, Steve Rogers is a man out of time, tormented by the loss of his wartime partner, Bucky — but no less committed to fighting evil in all its forms! Stan Lee and Jack Kirby present the rebirth of an American icon, pitting Cap against Baron Zemo's Army of Assassins, the Sleepers, Batroc the Leaper and more! Collecting material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #59-77.

216 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94615-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 — THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94616-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

MILES MORALES: MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI & NICO LEON

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Miles Morales is hitting the big time! Not only is he joining the mainstream Marvel Universe, but he's also become a card-carrying Avenger! And he'll soon be a media sensation in this all-new, all-different New York — because when the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes fall, Miles must stand alone against a villain with the power to destroy the planet! Meanwhile, the Black Cat tries to get her claws into this new Spider-Man, and a new mutant threatens to grab the spotlight. But Miles' brave new world may be torn apart when Marvel's heroes go to war! Will he be forced to pick a side? Or can he and his Avengers friends Nova and Ms. Marvel find their own way? Plus: Learn the secret history of Miles' father…back when he was an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2016) #1-11.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94506-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX

FOC 03/28/22, ON-SALE 06/01/22

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX – CAPTAIN AMERICA

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX – FANTASTIC FOUR

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 03/07/22, ON-SALE 04/06/22

ALIEN #11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL ANNUAL #1

CARNAGE #2

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1

ELEKTRA #100

MOON KNIGHT #10

PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

SPIDER-PUNK #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #22

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #4

STRANGE #2

THE THING #6

WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES #2

X-FORCE #27

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #1

X-MEN: RED #1

FOC 03/14/22, ON-SALE 04/13/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

BLACK PANTHER #5

CAPTAIN CARTER #2

ETERNALS #11

KING CONAN #5

KNIGHTS OF X #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #37

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

PUNISHER #2

SABRETOOTH #3

SHANG-CHI #11

SHE-HULK #4

STAR WARS #23

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2

THE MARVELS #10

THOR #24

VENOM #7

X-MEN #10

FOC 03/21/22, ON-SALE 04/20/22

AVENGERS #55

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #2

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #43

HULK #6

LEGION OF X #1

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #5

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #3

SILK #4

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #22

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #4

WOLVERINE #20

X-CELLENT #3

FOC 03/28/22, ON-SALE 04/27/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

AVENGERS FOREVER #5

GHOST RIDER #3

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MADNESS #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2

IRON FIST #3

IRON MAN #19

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #3

MARAUDERS #2

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20

STRANGE ACADEMY #18

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #2

WOLVERINE: PATCH #2

X-MEN: RED #2

COLLECTIONS

FOC 03/07/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 05/18/22)

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN: THE ARMOR & THE SHIELD TPB (ON SALE 05/18/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 16 HC (ON SALE 08/17/22)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 16 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/17/22)

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE TPB (ON SALE 05/18/22)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: MADRIPOOR NIGHTS TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 05/18/22)

FOC 03/14/22

BLACK WIDOW BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 3: DIE BY THE BLADE TPB (ON SALE 05/25/22)

DEVIL'S REIGN TPB (ON SALE 05/25/22)

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN TPB (ON SALE 05/25/22)

GHOST RIDER: THE RETURN OF BLAZE TPB (ON SALE 05/25/22)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: BATTLE ROYAL TPB (ON SALE 05/25/22)

REIGN OF X VOL. 12 TPB (ON SALE 05/25/22)

X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC ADAM KUBERT COVER (ON SALE 05/25/22)

X LIVES & DEATHS OF WOLVERINE HC BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/25/22)

FOC 03/21/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: GREAT POWER TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/01/22)

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 10: RECKONING WAR PART I TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: EMPLATE'S REVENGE TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

IMMORTAL IRON FIST & THE IMMORTAL WEAPONS OMNIBUS HC AJA COVER (ON SALE 08/31/22)

IMMORTAL IRON FIST & THE IMMORTAL WEAPONS OMNIBUS HC ZIRCHER COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/31/22)

IRON MAN VOL. 3: BOOKS OF KORVAC III – COSMIC IRON MAN TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

JANE FOSTER: THE SAGA OF VALKYRIE TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

SPIDER-MAN: THE WEDDING ALBUM GALLERY EDITION HC (ON SALE 08/31/22)

STRANGE ACADEMY: WISH-CRAFT GN-TPB (ON SALE 06/01/22)

FOC 03/28/22

AVENGERS FOREVER VOL. 1: THE LORDS OF EARTHLY VENGEANCE TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC TEXEIRA COVER (ON SALE 09/07/22)

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VELLUTO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/07/22)

BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1: LONG SHADOW PART ONE TPB (ON SALE 02/08/22)

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

HULK BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: SMASHTRONAUT! TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 5 HC (ON SALE 09/07/22)

MARVEL STUDIOS' SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 09/07/22)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 – THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER (ON SALE 06/08/22)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 – THE SENTINEL OF LIBERTY GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/08/22)

MILES MORALES: MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT BY SAMIRA AHMED TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF THE BEGINNING TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CLONE WARS VOL. 4 TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

STAR WARS VOL. 4: CRIMSON REIGN TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

THE LAST ANNIHILATION TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 06/08/22)

