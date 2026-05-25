Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000 ad, anniversary, judge dredd

Rebellion's August 2026 Full Solicits Ahead Of 2000 AD's 50th Birthday

Rebellion's August 2026 Full Solicits 2000 AD #2500, Judge Dredd #500 and both their fiftieth anniversaries...

Bleeding Cool already ran news about 2000 AD hitting its 2500th issue in September 2026, the same month as Amazing Spider-Man makes a big fuss about its thousandth issue. And 2000 AD will have Progs 2494 to 2497, now weekly through Lunar Distribution to the USA, in Rebellion Publishing's August 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, as a limited run is now being printed in Canada as well as in the UK. And note that, with 2000 AD getting its fiftieth anniversary next year, including the fiftieth anniversary of Judge Dredd as well, 2027 will also see Judge Dredd Megazine #500 out too…

2000 AD PROG #2494

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard, David Roach (CA) Colin MacNeil

2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue we have a new Future Shock which reveals everything you need to know about alien invasions – from A-Z!

$7.99 8/19/2026

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard, David Roach (CA) Colin MacNeil 2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue we have a new Future Shock which reveals everything you need to know about alien invasions – from A-Z! $7.99 8/19/2026 2000 AD PROG #2495

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard, David Roach (CA) Jake Lynch

2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue, our Mega-Epic event "Oubliette" continues as Judge Giant discovers a startling new lead which might explain Judge Dredd's mysterious disappearance!

$7.99 8/26/2026

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard, David Roach (CA) Jake Lynch 2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue, our Mega-Epic event "Oubliette" continues as Judge Giant discovers a startling new lead which might explain Judge Dredd's mysterious disappearance! $7.99 8/26/2026 2000 AD PROG #2496

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard (CA) David Roach

2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue we have a double dose of Dredd, as we split time between the chaos of Mega-City One and the terror of The Oubliette!

$7.99 9/2/2026

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard (CA) David Roach 2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue we have a double dose of Dredd, as we split time between the chaos of Mega-City One and the terror of The Oubliette! $7.99 9/2/2026 2000 AD PROG #2497

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W, Liam Johnson (A) Dan Cornwell, Jake Lynch, INJ Culbard, David Roach (CA) Toby Willsmer

2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! In this week's issue, we have a bumper-sized Prog with 48 pages of circuit-shattering Thrills! Dredd and Brink continue, and alongside the conclusion of Nightmare New York we have a complete Judge Anderson story which follows up on the horrifying aftermath of Oubliette! $8.99 9/9/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #495

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, John Reppion, Andi Ewington (A) Various (CA) Nick Percival

The Black Tower concludes in this month's Megazine, and Judge Dredd and Mega-City One will never be the same again! Who is left standing as we reach the end of the Mega-Epic storyline? This month also welcomes back "Storm Warning" to the Meg – the story of a psi-judge with the ability to see the dead! When Storm is summoned to a stately home, little does she know that she's heading straight into a murder-mystery setting – can her powers help her find the culprit? And this packed Megazine also features the frontier justice of "Lawless", intense futuristic warfare in "Rogue Trooper", as well as the return of "Mega-City 2099", telling new never-seen-before stories from Dredd's youth! All this as well as new features, interviews, and more! $14.99 9/16/2026

COMPLETE SCARLET TRACES TP VOLUME FOUR

(W) Ian Edginton (A/CA) D Israeli

No one would have believed in the last years of the nineteenth century that this world was being watched keenly and closely by intelligences greater than man's and yet as mortal as his own In the immediate aftermath of The War of the Worlds, Britain, having defeated the invading Martians, is a weakened shell of its former self. As it begins the process of rebuilding, a new, more Earthly, foe seizes its opportunity. Scarlet Traces continues in this fourth volume of Ian Edginton and D'Israeli's critically acclaimed sequel to H.G. Wells' iconic novel The War of the Worlds. 6/25/2026 9/16/2026

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