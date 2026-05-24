Posted in: Comics, Movies, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: alex de campi, comicspro, duncan jones, mcm, rogue trooper

MCM/ComicsPRO: How Rogue Trooper 2000 AD Comics Got in the Movie

At MCM London Comic Con and ComicsPRO, Rebellion let us know how recent Rogue Trooper stories in 2000 AD ended up in the upcoming movie...

Steve Morris of Rebellion and 2000AD gave a presentation at the ComicsPRO event at MCM London Comic Con this weekend, including news about Rogue Trooper. The animated movie directed by Duncan Jones will premiere in France next month at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. This has given 2000 AD and Rebellion the perfect chance to put the Rogue Trooper comic book stories back in print. All of them… with the Complete Rogue Trooper, collecting all the series that originally ran in the classic 2000AD. They started last year, with the fourth volume scheduled for September 2026.

But also putting the more modern takes on the character from Garth Ennis, Patrick Goddard, Alex De Campi and Neil Edwards. And Steve Morris also let something slip about the upcoming movie…

Because the most recent writer and Bleeding Cool favourite Alex De Campi, is also a collaborator with Duncan Jones on projects such as Madi, the sequel to Moon and Mute, it appears that they have been chatting about their respective Rogue Trooper projects, and Alex De Campi has been dropping a number of aspects into her Rogue Trooper run on 2000AD, witrh full permission of Duncan of course, but possibly without the knowledge of 2000 AD editors, who are now realising that the upcoming film is a lot closer to the more recent comic books they've published. Alex De Campi's most recent run on Rogue Trooper, Ghost Patrol, has been collected ahead of the film's release and will be published on the 16th of June.

Rogue Trooper: Ghost Patrol by Alex De Campi, Neil Edwards

Rogue Trooper, soon to be appearing on screen in a new film by Duncan Jones, has his past explored in this exciting, new action-thriller! Nu Earth: a battle-scarred, poisned world where Nort and Souther forces fight for control of a nearby black hole. Genetic Infantryman, Rogue Trooper is the sole survivor of the Quartz Massacre.Together with the bio-chipped "ghosts" of his dead comrades he wages a one-man war against the vicious Nort forces. A Souther war veteran called Macinrow, Captain Nygaard and a group of fresh recruits, set out for Nu Earth in search of Macinrow's friend, Sgt White, would could hold the key to winning the war… introduce an all-new adventure Alex de Campi (Smoke, Full-Tilt Boogie) and Neil Edwards (Spider-Man, Superman) introduce an all-new Rogue Trooper adventure that delves into the secret history of the Genetic Infantrymen.

Rogue Trooper was created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons in 1981 for 2000 AD, a sci-fi war story that takes place on Nu-Earth, a poisoned, war-torn planet where two superpowers—the Norts and the Southers- are locked in a brutal, seemingly endless conflict over a strategic wormhole. Rogue Trooper, or 19, is a Genetic Infantryman, a blue-skinned, genetically engineered super-soldier designed to survive the poisonous environment without a helmet. He is the sole survivor of his regiment after a catastrophic betrayal during a major operation. He is accompanied by digitised personalities of three fallen comrades, Gunnar, his rifle, Helm, his helmet and Bagman, his backpack. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Duncan Jones and stars Aneurin Barnard as Rogue, alongside Hayley Atwell, Jack Lowden, Daryl McCormack, Reece Shearsmith, Sean Bean, Diane Morgan, Matt Berry, Jemaine Clement and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!