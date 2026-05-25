Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New TMNT x G.I. Joe Figure Arrives Starring Bebop as Ripper

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates expands the TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover with Bebop as Ripper, mashing mutant attitude with Dreadnok chaos.

The TMNT Bebop as Ripper figure stands 4.5 inches tall, features 19 points of articulation, and detailed biker styling.

Accessories include claws of life, a machete, spiked armor, biker gear, and a Cobra belly tattoo for extra attitude.

TMNT collectors can pre-order Bebop as Ripper now for $17.99 ahead of a Q3 2026 release, with more mashups teased.

Cobra is officially mutating as Bebop crashes into Playmates' possibly final crossover toy event with TMNT x G.I. Joe. Beloved punk-rhino is now taking on the role of the ruthless Dreadnok biker, Ripper, with a brand new figure. The Real Reptilian Heroes are in for some trouble with this wild warthog mutant, as he stands at roughly 4.75" tall and has 19 points of articulation. Bebop as Ripper perfectly blends the punk-rock energy of the mutant thug with the dangerous biker aesthetic of Cobra's infamous Dreadnoks, making a fun figure for any fan to collect.

Bebop Ripper will feature spiked armor, biker-inspired gear, the claws of life, a machete, and a Cobra tattoo on his belly. Pair Bebop as Ripper with Playmates Rocksteady as Buzzer collab figure to make a deadly TMNT x G.I. Joe duo. Collectors can bring home this post-apocalyptic Saturday morning cartoon crossover for $17.99, as pre-orders are live with a Q3 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more crossover figures like Leonardo as Snake Eyes and Raphael as Roadblock. Yo Turtles!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Bebop as Ripper

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Ripper x Bebop figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 19 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with claws of life and a machete, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Features

4.5 inches (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

19 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Bebop as Ripper figure

Claws of life

Machete

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