Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Solicits | Tagged: denver, jimmy palmiotti, Lazarus Order, Marverick, Papercutz, The Omega Book

Things To Do Called Denver in Mad Cave's August 2026 Full Solicits

Mad Cave Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations with The Omega Book #1, Lazarus Order #1 and Denver #1

Mad Cave Studios dropped their full August 2026 solicits and solicitations while I was at ComicsPRO, which was very annoying of them. With launches including The Omega Book #1 by James Patrick and Pauli Junquera and Lazarus Order #1 by Sloane M Siegel and Juan Doe, even though they are both coming out in July, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray, and Pier Brito's Denver #1 is out in August, and we get a Phantom Vs The Singh Brotherhopod one-shot from Ray Fawkes and Russell Olson… as well as the Maverick YA graphic novels and Papercutz kids imprint…

DENVER #1 (OF 3)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray (A) Pier Brito (CA) Amanda Conner

In a near-future world drowned by rising oceans, Denver survives as one of the last tightly controlled safe zones on the planet where every resource is rationed and every citizen is monitored. Max Flynn, a veteran border officer struggling to protect his family under these unforgiving rules, is shattered when his wife is suddenly kidnapped. A mysterious enemy forces him to betray Denver from within or lose her forever. As Max assembles a trusted crew and descends into the city's underbelly, his desperate hunt threatens to expose the cracks in Denver's rigid order and ignite a reckoning that could end the last safe city on Earth.

$4.99 8/26/2026

OMEGA BOOK #1 (OF 5)

(W) James Patrick (A/CA) Pauli Junquera

The Omega Book has the secrets of the universe in it. All of them. And the priest Brady Parsons has just inherited pages of it from his father. But now, everyone wants that knowledge, they'll do anything to get it, and if the book falls into the wrong hands it will end the world. No, the universe. To stop that from happening, Brady enters a world of science and mystery he never imagined, he'll see and do things that nobody has ever seen or done, and he'll uncover the truth about the amazing things the Omega Book can do, its origins, and even about the father he's hated his whole life. $4.99 7/13/2026

LAZARUS ORDER #1 (OF 8) CVR A JUAN DOE

(W) Sloane M Siegel (A/CA) Juan Doe

In a medieval world where illness can lead to horrific and monstrous transformation, the Lazarus Order is mankind's final bastion, preventing uncontrollable chaos. Devout plague doctors have sacrificed their freedom in an oath to God, in exchange for supernatural abilities. However, their powers come at a great cost—the more they use them, the more it consumes them until they fade to nothing. Despite this sacrifice, they live in servitude and dedication to protecting humanity from vampires, werewolves, Rattusvir (Rat-man disease), the undead, and other variants of "The First Sickness." Doctor Damien, a meek, middle-aged stickler for protocol, is sent to team up with Edward Talis, an older, opportunistic, charming veteran doctor. They respond to what seems to be a routine call to subdue and cure a Rattusvir, only to discover an omen that "The First Sickness" has set events in motion to destroy the Lazarus Order once and for all. Will they unravel its machinations before their oaths consume them? Or will they continue down their path towards righteous self-destruction, unaware of what foul monsters scheme beneath their feet?

$4.99 7/27/2026

PHANTOM VS THE SINGH BROTHERHOOD (ONE-SHOT) CVR A MARK SPEARS

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Russell Olson (CA) Mark Spears

THE PHANTOM WALKS. EVIL DIES. It's all come down to this–The Phantom vs. Arif Singh and his Brotherhood! After the Brotherhood's failed attack on Bangalla, Singh was all set to rot in prison. But concrete walls cannot stop the man who controls one of the most notorious criminal enterprises in the world. Only The Phantom can. Or this time, he might just die trying.

$6.99 8/19/2026

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