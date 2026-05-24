Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: [SPOILER] Returns in Game-Changing Season 9 Shocker

Rick and Morty S09E01: "There's Something About Morty" had it all: a shocking return, some major game-changing moves, and an ominous ending.

Sure, we're excited for next month, when the Annecy International Animation Film Festival offers us our best look yet at the upcoming Keith David-starring spinoff, President Curtis. And how could we not be psyched to hear co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder confirm that Jacob Hair is helming an animated big-screen adventure? But none of that would be possible if it weren't for the Emmy Award-winning animated series – and that returns for its ninth season tonight. That's right, baby!!! Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returns to our screens tonight with S09E01: "There's Something About Morty" – and if we're right about what we're seeing, then we're a wee bit worried about where things are headed for our dimension-hopping duo.

Here's the thing. As much as the overall family dynamic is still pretty f***ed-up and toxic, we've been really impressed with the growth the family has shown over the past two seasons, individually and as a unit, in matters of mental health. Based on what we've seen and read about the season opener, it's looking more and more like Rick Sanchez is… wait for it… making friends and developing interests outside of the Smith household. We're hoping that's the case because it would be the next logical step for him in his post-Rick Prime life – and we wish him well.

That's why we're concerned about the role that Morty is going to play in all of this, because Morty doesn't really take well to being sidelined by Rick. At least with "Two Crows," it was easy to see that Rick was using the endless adventuring as a means of avoiding the life he knew he would have to lead. Morty's manipulation of him to get him to return didn't hit as hard. But this go-around is very different, so it will be interesting to see if Morty's willing to put his needs ahead of Rick's growth. Here's a rundown of our real-time thoughts on tonight's season premiere.

UPDATE: I did not see that coming. This is why I like doing live-watch reviews, because while some of that applies, we've got some huge twists ahead in what proved to be a game-changing season opener.

Rick and Morty S09E01: "There's Something About Morty" Thoughts

One of the things I loved about the early preview that was released was seeing just how nice of a day the family was having – knowing full well that the nicer the day, the messier things are about to get.

Oh, shit! Rick has been texting… Evil Morty?!?!?

Wait… Evil Morty blackmails Rick into doing missions for him?!?

Evil Morty has taken the family and has them set up as a failsafe: if anything happens to him, the family gets wiped out.

We've got Rick, Morty, and Evil Morty fighting The Collective to keep it from absorbing the Central Finite Curve.

Rick and Evil Morty: "Defender of the Central Finite Curve"?!?

Rick and Evil Morty vs. The Collective might be one of the show's best fight scenes ever – and they really do make a great team.

The Collective's downfall: absorbing an algorithm that would have it eat itself forever.

And now we're seeing what this is all about – Evil Morty looking to break Morty.

OH SHIT!!!! Rick pulled the ultimate heist! Rick destroyed the Omega Device across all universes – and Evil Morty isn't happy.

We've finally reached the point where Rick has to give the family a history lesson on Evil Morty – after transporting them to a bunker dimension, of course.

Never mind – the fight between Rick and Evil Morty in the bunker dimension might be the best fight yet.

The family collectively kicking the shit out of Evil Morty might be one of my favorite moments in the show.

While it was a nice move to give the Time Cops the heads up, the episode raises two very big questions. How far has Rick experimented with time travel? How soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops?

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 1: "There's Something About Morty" Review by Ray Flook 9 / 10 Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returned for its ninth season tonight, with S01E09: "There's Something About Morty." Tonight's season opener followed up on a killer Season 8 with a major game-changer that included a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more. THIS is how you kick off a new season, folks!

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