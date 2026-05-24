Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Harbinger, shadowman, x-o manowar

Don't Worry, Valiant's Not Cancelled, Here's Their Solicits Up To 2027

Don't worry folks Valiant Comics are not cancelled, here are their solicits and solicitations from next week up until 2027...

Article Summary Valiant Comics is not cancelled: Alien Books maps out Valiant Beyond releases and collected editions through 2027.

Bloodshot headlines 2026 with a special, Man Made Hell, and Toy Soldiers, building toward a two-part finale arc.

Shadowman, Harbinger, and X-O Manowar all continue in 2026, with major finales and new Black, White & Gold issues.

Highlights include Harbinger: The Wedding, X-O Manowar: The Pilgrimage, and a Harbinger Classic Omnibus in September.

There were no Valiant Universe titles in the Alien Books/IDW solicitations for August 2026. I understand this is about schedules catching up, but to pacify concerned Valiant fans, Alien Books has given me a schedule of titles running through the end of the year, including many unannounced issues, artwork, and finales… Here is what Valiant 2026 – and a little of 2027 – is looking like so far. Including Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot–Toy Soldiers by Mauri Mantella and Luna, and a Wedding for Harbinger from Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo. Bloodshot–Toy Soldiers issues are 36-page story-length issues, and Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar Finale will be featured in next month's IDW catalogues for September, even though it's out in October. X-O Manowar Black, White & Gold #1 will be in catalogues the month after that. Following the Kickstarter for the HC edition (including a campaign exclusive cover), the 5-issue mini-series arrives ahead of the Book Market release scheduled for Spring 2027. This anthology explores different eras of Aric's past, present, and future from an assortment of perennial favourites and up-and-coming comics talent. In the first issue, that means Peter Milligan, Ron Marz, Bart Sears, Dan Abnett and more….

May 27

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot Special

48 pages • $5.99 • May 27, 2026 Writer: Dan Abnett

Artist: Guillermo Fajardo THE ULTIMATE TEST BEGINS. ONE SHOT AT A TIME. Before Roy Harrison becomes the ultimate Bloodshot, he faces his deadliest test yet… and it's lethal. Dropped into the wastelands of Australia alongside two fellow Bloodshot candidates, Roy must battle high-tech security, rogue drones, and deadly private guards to take down billionaire tech magnate Brad Mahoney. Survival comes at a cost—the mission tests both mind and body to their limits. Intercut with surreal flashbacks and symbolic memories of his fractured past, this SPECIAL ISSUE explores Roy's early life, his grueling training in the Red Ops maze, and the relentless evolution that forges him into the perfect weapon. Every mission, every setback, every resurrection brings him closer to becoming THE Bloodshot, ready to face the next challenge. Writer Dan Abnett (RAI; FALLEN WORLD) and artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE, VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR) deliver a tense, action-packed tale that sets the stage for the next evolution of Bloodshot Beyond. Covers by:

Cover A – Guillermo Fajardo

Cover B – Gerardo Zaffino

Cover RI (1:15) – Richard Ortiz

June 24

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot–Man Made Hell #1

32 pages • $4.99 • June 24, 2026 Writer(s): Mauro Mantella

Artist(s): Kristian Rossi WELCOME, BLOODSHOT, TO MAN MADE HELL! Bloodshot's back with a new story arc and a new mission as his Red Ops handlers send him into the EXCLUSION ZONE in Chernobyl! As Bloodshot seeks to prevent another nuclear disaster, he'll encounter operatives from around the world all working on their own missions, including an old friend. But are there really any allies in his line of work or is this yet another obstacle in his way? PLUS: After dealing with the vampiric madness in Japan, Bloodshot's beliefs about his past are shaken. What does this mean for his future, and more importantly, is he still a vampire? An all-new arc begins here for BLOODSHOT! Covers by:

Cover A – Kenny Wong

Cover B – Francesco Tomaselli

Cover C (full art) – Kenny Wong

Cover D (full art) – Francesco Tomaselli

July 1

Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman–Legacy of LeRoi #1

32 pages • $4.99 • July 7, 2026 Writer(s): AJ Ampadu

Artist(s): Sergio Monjes THE RETURN OF A FAN-FAVORITE VALIANT CHARACTER STARTS HERE! Shadowman is stretched thin as the protector of New Orleans and the Deadside. Now, a pair of mambos come to him for help in recovering the remains of a loved one from the Blood Desert. This quest will shake Shadowman to his core as one of the most beloved characters from Valiant history makes their long-awaited return to comics in the first chapter of "Legacy of LeRoi!" AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes continue their acclaimed run on Shadowman and you're just in time to jump on board! Covers by:

Cover A – Aaron Lopresti

Cover B (Icon Variant) – Federico Mele

Cover C (full art) – Aaron Lopresti

Cover D (full art, Icon Variant) – Federico Mele

Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger–Risen #1

32 pages • $4.99 • July 1, 2026 Writer(s): Fred Van Lente

Artist(s): Erik Tamayo JOURNEY INTO THE WASTELANDS WITH THE HARBINGER TEAM! Foundation City is still reeling from the terrorist attack by the Human League and the people are demanding answers… and revenge. When a link is found between Black Sheep, the leader of the attack, and the technocratic city state known as RISEN and its AI leadership, the Harbinger Team is sent out of the confines of Foundation City and on a covert mission to uncover more about the deadly connection between these two factions. But Archer has a mission of his own and he's not about to let anything.. or anyone.. stop him from finding out the truth! Writer FRED VAN LENTE and artist ERIK TAMAYO send the Harbinger Team into the frying pan in chapter one of an all-new story arc! Covers by:

Cover A – Zulema Lavina

Cover B – Noobovich

Cover C (full art) – Zulema Lavina

Cover D (full art) – Noobovich

Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar–The God Hunt #4

32 pages • $4.99 • July 1, 2026 Writer(s): Steve Orlando

Artist(s): Diego Giribaldi THE MAN OF WAR VS. THE GOD HUNTER: THE FINAL CLASH! Aric and Careless Whisper return to the smoldering ruins of the PunX and the Dive, only to find devastation—and a faint glimmer of hope. Facing the relentless God Marshal End atop his colossal ship, the Steed, Aric unleashes every ounce of his power while Whisper fights back with her most massive energy constructs yet. Lightning hammers clash, gravity fields expand, and godforce trophies swirl in chaos. Together, Aric and Shanhara must confront the staggering possibilities of mastering her godforce, deepening their bond in ways that will shape the battles to come. Writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Diego Giribaldi (RESURGENCE: FINALE) deliver an electrifying chapter in the Valiant Beyond saga, where courage, power, and heart collide in a fight to the stars. Covers by:

Cover A – Noobovich

Cover B – Ennio Bufi

Cover C (full art) – Noobovich

Cover D (full art) – Ennio Bufi

July 15

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot–Man Made Hell #2

32 pages • $4.99 • July 15, 2026 Writer(s): Mauro Mantella

Artist(s): Kristian Rossi JOURNEY ACROSS THE BLACK FOREST! What's a trip across an irradiated wasteland without some good old-fashioned bonding between mercenaries? Bloodshot and Vuk continue their missions in Chernobyl while the deadly General Dragunov prepares his most sinister plan yet! What terrors await Bloodshot and Vuk in the exclusion zone? Mauro Mantella and Kristian Rossi continue to unveil new layers of Bloodshot's past in the latest chapter of the Valiant Beyond saga! Covers by:

Cover A – Nahuel Grego

Cover B – Sid Kotian

Cover C (full art) – Nahuel Grego

Cover D (full art) – Sid Kotian

August (estimated)

Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman–Legacy of LeRoi #2

32 pages • $4.99 • August 2026 Writer(s): AJ Ampadu

Artist(s): Sergio Monjes SHADOWMAN VS. SHADOWMAN! Long ago, the Shadowman was created to fight the forces of evil that caused a rupture between the Deadside, a dangerous realm filled with forbidden magic and dark creatures, and our reality. Using the Shadow Mask, the man known as Michael LeRoi, was victorious in stopping the advance of the Deadside over New Orleans, at the cost of his own life. Now, over a century later, the once powerful Mama Nettie wants to use Punk Mambo to bring LeRoi back as Shadowman once again, as she doubts the current entity's abilities to protect the bayous of Louisiana and police the Deadside. The ultimate Shadowman showdown begins here as the fan-favorite duo of AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes continue their defining work on the coolest supernatural hero in all of comics! Covers by:

Cover A – Nathan Birr

Cover B – Julio Azamor

Cover C (full art) – Nathan Birr

Cover D (full art, Icon Variant) – Julio Azamor

August 5 (estimated)

Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger–Risen #2

32 pages • $4.99 • August 5, 2026 Writer(s): Fred Van Lente

Artist(s): Erik Tamayo CITY OF CHAOS! The Harbinger Team faces their deadliest challenge yet—Risen City itself turns against them. With every citizen implanted with neural tech, thousands of super-powered men, women, and even children pursue the team, with danger closing in from all sides. Amid the chaos, Livewire's agoraphobia is triggered, and she becomes absorbed by Lifeline, the AI that runs Risen, forcing her into a desperate duel against the city's sprawling digital infrastructure just to survive. Writer Fred Van Lente and artist Erik Tamayo deliver a heart-pounding chapter where the city itself becomes the battlefield, alliances are tested, and the Harbinger Team must fight not just enemies, but the very streets themselves. Covers by:

Cover A – Pow Rodrix-Art

Cover B (full art, Tarot Variant) – Federico Sabbatini

Cover C (full art) – Pow Rodrix-Art

August 26

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot–Man Made Hell #3

32 pages • $4.99 • August 26, 2026 Writer(s): Mauro Mantella

Artist(s): Kristian Rossi THE MIND-MELTING FINALE! Defeated, demoralized, and left to slowly die next to the radioactive Elephant's Foot in Chernobyl, it's safe to say that Bloodshot has never been in a worse situation than this! Even if Bloodshot can find a way out of danger, will he be strong enough to stop Dragunov's master plan? The finale to MAN MADE HELL is here and Bloodshot might never be the same after this! PLUS: What the heck is BLOODBYTE?! Covers by:

Cover A – Guillermo Fajardo

Cover B – Nathan Birr

Cover C (full art) – Guillermo Fajardo

Cover D (full art) – Nathan Birr

September 8

Harbinger Classic Omnibus HC

1120 pages • $129.99 US • Hardcover (oversized) • ISBN: 9781962201612

FOC: 08/03/2026 • On Sale: 09/08/2026 Writer(s): Jim Shooter, Kevin VanHook

Artist(s): David Lapham, Maurice Fontenot

Cover Artist(s): David Lapham Alien Books and Valiant Comics proudly present a deluxe hardcover omnibus edition of the complete Harbinger (1992) series by Jim Shooter, David Lapham, Maurice Fontenot, and more! Harbinger is the critically acclaimed masterpiece that kicked off a whole new age of superheroes from legendary creators Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and Valiant Comics. Follow the story of Peter Stanchek and his band of teenage runaways, harbingers of a new age, born with the power to change the world…or break it. Plagued by emerging psionic powers he hardly understands, Peter turns to Toyo Harada and his Harbinger Foundation, an organization dedicated to teaching young people like Peter. But when he learns to what lengths Harada will go to further his secret agenda, he turns on his mentor, gathering a group of like-minded rebels. On the road and always just one step ahead of Harada and his hit squad of super-powered Eggbreakers, these renegade harbingers will have to learn how to use their powers to change the world for the better along the way.

October 7

Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar Finale: The Pilgrimage

40 pages • $5.99 • October 7, 2026 Writer(s): Steve Orlando

Artist(s): Dani Parker ONWARD TO THE SHINING CITY! Aric and Shanhara emerged victorious from their deadly battle against Banelus End, but the PunX were not so lucky. With their homes at the Dive destroyed beyond repair, the journey to find a new refuge begins as they embark on a fraught mission to find the Shining City. Will this voyage lay the FOUNDATION for a bold new society or is it a Harbinger of the true end times? Writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Dani Parker take Aric and his new allies on the Pilgrimage as the first year of Valiant Beyond accelerates towards its epic conclusion! Covers by:

Cover A – Sid Kotian

Cover B (full art, Tarot Variant) – Federico Sabbatini

Cover C (full art, Arcade Variant) – Colm Griffin

October 14

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot–Toy Soldiers #1

40 pages • $5.99 • October 14, 2026 Writer(s): Mauro Mantella

Artist(s): LUN

A ENTER THE MAZE! After surviving an almost complete system failure inside a nuclear reactor, Bloodshot and Bloodbyte are determined to uncover the truth behind Red OPS. Recent missions in Japan and Chernobyl—where Bloodshot faced enemies like the vampire yakuza Udo and the powerful psiot Dragunov—have left him questioning everything he thought he knew about his past and allegiance. Now the trail leads somewhere impossible: the Backrooms, a parallel dimension where Red OPS quietly runs its global system from behind reality itself. But once you step inside, there's no guarantee you come back out the same. Part one of a two-part finale arc begins here. Covers by:

Cover A – Colm Griffin

Cover B (full art, Tarot Variant) – Federico Sabbatini

Cover C (full art) – Colm Griffin

October 28

X-O Manowar Black, White & Gold #1

November 4

Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman Finale: Darque Legacy

40 pages • $5.99 • November 2026 Writer(s): AJ Ampadu

Artist(s): Sergio Monjes A FINAL DESCENT INTO DARKNESS! The explosive finale of Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman is here! Cast into the nightmarish realm known as the Umbra, Jack Boniface comes face-to-face with the terrible truth behind his own existence as Samedi finally reveals the secret origin of Shadowman! But while Jack battles horrors beyond death itself, Alyssa and her allies race to uncover Seraphine's true endgame before reality is consumed by darkness. And in a shocking final chapter, the hidden legacy of Master Darque is exposed at last—setting the stage for a brutal showdown that will decide the fate of the living and the dead! Secrets will be revealed. Blood will be spilled. And Shadowman will never be the same again! Coming from writer AJ Ampadu, artist Sergio Monjes and color artist Jon Amarillo! Covers by:

Cover A – Santiago Caruso

Cover B (full art, Tarot Variant) – Federico Sabattini

Cover C (full art, Arcade Variant) – Colm Griffin

November 11

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot–Toy Soldiers #2 (Finale)

40 pages • $5.99 • November 11, 2026 Writer(s): Mauro Mantella

Artist(s): LUNA

Cover A – Salvador Sanz

Cover B (full art, Arcade Variant) – Colm Griffin

Cover C (full art) – Salvador Sanz

November 18

Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger Finale: The Wedding

40 pages • $5.99 • November 18, 2026 Writer(s): Fred Van Lente

Artist(s): Erik Tamayo

Cover A – Erik Tamayo

Cover B (full art, Arcade Variant) – Colm Griffin

Cover C (full art) – Erik Tamayo

November 25

X-O Manowar Black, White & Gold #2

December (estimated)

X-O Manowar Black, White & Gold #3

January 27, 2027

X-O Manowar Black, White & Gold #4

February 24, 2027

X-O Manowar Black, White & Gold #5

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