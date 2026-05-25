Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Speculator Corner | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Dan Quintano, ebay, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Absolute Batman Copies That Sell For $1500+ But What About Your Copy?

Copies of Absolute Batman #1 that sell for over $1500 on eBay.... but what about your copy? How much could you flip that for right now?

Earlier this year, Bleeding Cool recorded that the highest price Absolute Batman has sold for on eBay was for Absolute Batman #1, a limited second printing, exclusive to Felix Comic Art, featuring Nick Dragotta's designs for the character. One, CGC slabbed at 9.8, signed by Scott Snyder and Dragotta, with a sketch on the front, which went for around $2500 in January. Now a raw, unslabbed, unsigned copy of that comic book, unsigned, has now sold for $33 more than that, for $2533… But then another just sold, unsigned, unsketched, unslabbed, and raw for the same price. What is going on, folks?

Instead, the highest-selling issue sold on eBay of late is a 9.8 slabbed version of the 4th Printing sketch cover of Absolute Batman #1 with a Detective 27 Homage by artist Philip Tan, signed and signed by Nick Dragotta and sold for just under $6500.

The Absolute Batman #10 Dan Quintana remarqued cover slabbed 9.8 for $2100 and

Absolute Batman #16 remarqued and inscribed Dan Quintana cover sold for $2000, raw haven't been beaten. And a signed 9.8 slabbed copy of that, just signed by Dan and Scott Snyder, recently went for $1500.

The original foil ashcan version of Absolute Batman #1 from the original San Diego Comic-Con has also jumped up the ranks CGC 9.8 slabbed and signed version by Nick Dragotta has sold for $2500. And just slabbed, without signatures, is $1500.

The sketch cover of Absolute Batman #1 with a Daniel Warren Johnson sketch and additional signature by Nick Dragotta, slabbed 9.8, sold for $2000.

An Absolute Batman #1 second printing with the Skottie Young cover has sold, raw for around $1900. The first print with the colour version of his cover, signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Skottie Young, slabbed 9.8 has sold for $1500.

Also hitting the $1500 mark was the Absolute Batman Annual Felix Comic Art exclusive black-and-white cover by Daniel Warren Johnson, slabbed 9.8. But an Absolute Batman Annual #1 Felix Comic Art Sketch cover by Daniel Warren Johnson and Scott Snyder also 9.8 topped that at $1800.

Absolute Batman #15 foil variant, featuring signatures from Clay Mann and Seth Mann, along with a sketch of the Absolute Joker, slabbed at a whopping 9.9 (always easier to get a much higher grade for foil/chromium covers), sold for over $1700.

The Third Eye retailer exclusive of Absolute Batman #1 with the Sean Murphy cover signed by Scott Snyder has sold, CGC 9.8, for $1500. As did the 4th printing of Absolute Batman #1 sketch cover, featuring dual remarques by Nick Dragotta (back cover) drawn by the owner of Legacy Comics. Scott Snyder has also signed the front cover in blue paint marker. And it went for $1500. The Absolute Batman #15 Felix Art variant, signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, sold for $1500 raw.

The Absolute Batman #1 Jim Lee 1:100 Variant, signed by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Nick Dragotta, and Scott Snyder, and graded CGC 9.8, has sold for $1500. But remember, 9.8 slabbed copy of the standard Absolute Batman cover signed by just Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta for Absolute Batman #1 first printing has now sold for $1500 as well. Which is just remarkable. Get your Absolute Batman #1 signed, and it can pay for your trip to see Scott and Nick at a show… And away from all the signing, sketching, slabbing, retailer exclusives and tiered variants, unsigned, unslabbed, raw, standard copies of Absolute Batman #1 from 2024 still go for $190 on eBay… and slabbed, up to $380.

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