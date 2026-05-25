Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, transformers
Transformers: Sentinel Prime in The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2026
The Sentinel Prime Transformer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
The Sentinel Prime Transformer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
The Sentinel Prime Transformer and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Hasbro Unveils New Transformers: Age of the Primes Sentinel Prime
- Nerdy Food: General Mills Reveals Multiple Summer Cereals
- New Transformers 3-Pack Revealed with Mirage, Ironhide, and Bluestreak
- Tracker Season 3 Finale: Our Updated S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview
- Justice League Unlimited #19 Brings Back a Powerful Enemy (Preview)
- NBC Reporter Reacts to Going Viral Over White House Shooting Reaction
- DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman
- Don't Worry, Valiant's Not Cancelled, Here's Their Solicits Up To 2027
- Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2026
- The Boys: Vought Offers Post-Finale, Post-Homelander Statement
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Urbance By Joël Dos Reis Viegas Hits Kickstarter With Oni Press
- Don't Worry, Valiant's Not Cancelled, Here's Their Solicits Up To 2027
- Absolute Wonder Woman & Batman: This Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
- MCM/ComicsPRO: How Rogue Trooper 2000 AD Comics Got in the Movie
- Doctor Who & UFO Robot Grendizer in Titan's August 2026 Full Solicits
- Into The Red: George Pratt Vs Joel Meadows Over Kickstarter, Part 3
- Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2026
All links have been individually checked and point to the correct (or best-matching) live Bleeding Cool articles. Duplicates link to the same story. Let me know if you need any adjustments!
LITG one year ago, Tom King Returns To Batman
- Tom King Returns To Batman In 2026 With The Best Artist In Comics
- More On Rumours Of The Ultimate Universe's Conclusion After Two Years
- GOSSIP: Robert Kirkman Has Sold A Transformers & GI Joe Cartoon Series
- Tip Toe: Russell T Davies Completes Writing Scripts for New Series
- Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons Edition Announced
- Super7 Unveils New G.I. Joe Destro (Python Patrol) Ultimates Figure
- New S.H.Figuarts X-Men Cyclops (Gamerverse) Figure Coming Soon
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
- Ironheart Review Bombing Confirms What Online Trolls Are Really About
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Red Hood #1 Will Reflect Batman H2SH – But Will It Spoil The Ending?
- It's Time To Design Your Comic Books Better, And Here's How
- When Spike Would Have Been In Firefly, The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2025
LITG two years ago, Deadpool And Wolverine Images
- Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
- Todd McFarlane Comes To The Aid Of The G.I. Joe Compendium Kickstarter
- Why Chris Claremont is Writing X-Men Again But Not The Main Comic
- DC Comics Junks All Covers by Francesco Mattina Over A.I. Accusations
- How Amanda Waller Gets Zur-En-Arrh (Absolute Power Spoilers)
- The Impact House Of Brainiac Will Have On Superman (Spoilers)
- Dungeons & Dragons Cover Art Accused Of Being A.I., Artist Fights Back
- House Of Brainiac Gives Brainiac Queen A Superman Origin (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Kripke on Changing Black Noir/Homelander Comics Storyline
- Jared Padalecki Discusses 2015 Mental Health Struggle, Walker Ending
- Creators of Resident Alien Launch New Horror Comic With Glenn Fabry
- Blackbox Comics Launch A Shared Universe In September 2024 Solicits
- Local Comic Shop Day Switches To The Last Saturday In September
- No Future For Dreamer & Jay Nakamura? Absolute Power Spoilers
- What Do You Get If You Cross Woodstock With Vampires? Woodstake!
- Francesco Mattina Removed From DC in The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Firefly is back for comics
- The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
- Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever
- Mark Millar Kills Green Lantern In Big Game And Batman's Next
- Arrow: Stephen Amell Does Right by Kid; No Supervillain Origin Story
- Valorant Reveals Everything Left To Show Off For Episode 7
- Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
- Gamestop & Best Buy Offer A Pokemon TCG Promo Card Featuring Tinkaton
- Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang
- Street Fighter Omega Is Coming Soon From Capcom And Udon
- Is This Where The Battle Lines Of The Gotham War Will Be Drawn?
- Used in Seduction of the Innocent, The Beyond #27 Up for Auction
- Doctor Who: Doom's Day Hours 2-5 Disappoint; Sooz Kempner Appreciation
- Classic Early Hit Comics Covers by the Legendary Lou Fine, at Auction
- The Atomic-Powered Debut of Hillman's Rocket Comics, up for Auction
- Neil Gaiman's What You Need To Be Warm, Published as Picture Book
- Evil Wizard Confirms PlayStation & Nintendo Switch Releases
- Eastern Color's Historic Famous Funnies #1, up for Auction
- Rebellion/2000AD's September 2023 Solicits & San Diego Comic-Con
- Mark Stafford's Speech at the Salmonella Smorgasbord Launch in London
- Frank Miller's Captain America in The Daily LITG, 24th of June 2023
LITG four years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- The Boys Brought Jeffrey Dean Morgan to "Herogasm" Three Times
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
- Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
- Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure
- Image Comics' Full September 2022 Solicitations
- Bleeding Cool Gives You The Boys: Herogasm For Free
- Kevin Smith's Maskerade #1 in Dark Horse Full September 2022 Solicits
- Seven Seas Recognises Union As They Ask For Reproductive Healthcare
- Marvel To Republish & Finish Miracleman: The Silver Age From October
- Scholastic Editor Calls For YA Books/Graphic Novel Pitches On Abortion
- Crowdfundr, a New Creator-Focused Crowdfunding Platform, is Now Live
- Archie Comics Goes X-Files-Meets-Black Mirror With Weirder Mysteries
- Bloodshot Unleased In Valiant Entertainment September 2022 Solicits
- Dan Slott's Doctor Who In Titan Comics September 2022 Solicits
- Ninjas vs. Ghosts: A Deeper Look at Ninja Kaidan #1 Ahead of FOC
- Jon Moisan Quits Skybound Entertainment For… Boom Studios?
- Nemesis Demands Vengeance in a Preview of Cradle of Filth #1
- What If Miles Morales #4 Gets $30 On eBay But Not Sold Out From Marvel
- Ryan North's Star Trek: Lower Decks in IDW September 2022 Solicits
- Stan Lee's Alliances Graphic Novel in Dynamite September 2022 Solicits
- Boom Studios Full September 2022 Solicits – Briar #1 To BRZRKR #10
- Dave Sim's Cerebus Asks "Stop Dragging My Gender Identity Around"
- Vanish #1 & Power Rangers #100 On Next Week's Previews Covers
- Miles Thorales In The Daily LITG 24th June 2022
LITG five years ago, It's All About Volumes
The world keeps turning, and America began to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
- New Premium Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures Arrive
- The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
- Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
- Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks
- Spawn Universe, Image's Best-Seller in 25 Years – Until King Spawn #1
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction
- Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]
- Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?
- Historic Wally Wood Shock SuspenStories #6 Cover Art Heads to Auction
- Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death
- Boom Studios' Buffy Now in Continuity with TV and Dark Horse Seasons
- DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo
- Some Thoughts On The Knights of Heliopolis
- Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores
- DC Publishes 4 Comics on Free Comic Book Day – Batman & King Shark
- Varian Johnson, Daniel Isles Remake Scott Free, Mister Miracle for DC
- Green Arrow Stranded by Brendan Deneen & Bell Hosalla Moves to 2022
- Black and White Back For Black Mask August 2021 Solicitations
- Mark Russell's Deadbox Launches in Vault Comics August 2021 Solicits
- X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits
- Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits
- Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations
- Transformers On The Move – The Daily LITG, 24th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.
- 13 Reasons Why Graduating Class Yearbook Pics Hold Clues and Secrets
- James Patterson, World's Best-Selling Author, Writing Graphic Novel
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dance Holds Up Nicely to The Original
- X Of Swords Creation Followed by Stasis and Destruction – Maybe
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop Announces 9th Edition Rules
- DC Tells Diamond Retailers That Comics Will Be Late
- Peter Parker's Original Response to the Return of Gwen Stacy
- Nightmare Before Christmas Gets "Best Of" Figures from Diamond
- Diamond Comic Distributors, Now With Added Bubble Wrap
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
- Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
- Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
- Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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