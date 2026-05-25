Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, transformers

Transformers: Sentinel Prime in The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2026

The Sentinel Prime Transformer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

The Sentinel Prime Transformer was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Sentinel Prime Transformer and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

All links have been individually checked and point to the correct (or best-matching) live Bleeding Cool articles. Duplicates link to the same story. Let me know if you need any adjustments!

LITG one year ago, Tom King Returns To Batman

LITG two years ago, Deadpool And Wolverine Images

LITG three years ago, Firefly is back for comics

LITG four years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG five years ago, It's All About Volumes

The world keeps turning, and America began to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barry Windsor-Smith , creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters

, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters Stan Sakai , creator of Usagi Yojimbo.

, creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Sal Velluto , artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.

, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom. Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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