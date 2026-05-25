Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Rick and Morty, AEW Double or Nothing & Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Double or Nothing, Rick and Morty, Colbert, The Boys, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Tracker & more!

Article Summary Rick and Morty leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a President Curtis spinoff update and a big Season 9 shocker.

Rick and Morty returns with a preview of S09E01 “There’s Something About Morty,” setting the stage for more chaos.

AEW Double or Nothing coverage spotlights Tony Khan, MJF, Mick Foley, and a loaded preview packed with stakes.

Also on deck: Colbert and YouTube drama, The Boys fallout, Tracker finale hype, and updates on Neagley and Scrubs.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Double or Nothing, Rick and Morty, Colbert & YouTube, Neagley, The Boys, The Punisher: One Last Kill, Harry Potter, House of the Dragon, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 25th, 2026:

AEW Double or Nothing is Tony Khan's Moral Victory Lap

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Spinoff Sets July Debut on Adult Swim

MJF, Mick Foley, and Magic in the Air at AEW Double or Nothing

Colbert YouTube Channel Now Home to "Only in Monroe" Episode (UPDATE)

Rick and Morty: [SPOILER] Returns in Game-Changing Season 9 Shocker

Neagley Star Maria Sten Offers Update on "Reacher" Spinoff Series

Colbert's Last Late-Night: Paramount Taking Down "Monroe" on YouTube?

The Boys Post-Finale: Vought Looks to Distance Itself From Homelander

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Mostly Clash in Italy Promotion

The Punisher Artist: Don't Forget Artists Who Inspired "One Last Kill"

Harry Potter Series Previewed in New HBO Max "Coming Soon" Trailer

House of the Dragon Season 3 Spotlighted in New "Coming Soon" Trailer

AEW Double or Nothing Preview: Hair, Gold, and Stadium Stampede

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Clip: Wil Wheaton's Got Vulcan Magic

NBC Reporter Reacts to Going Viral Over White House Shooting Reaction

Masters of the Universe, The Boys, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rick and Morty Returns! S09E01 "There's Something About Morty" Preview

Euphoria Season 3: Check Out What's Ahead with S03E07: "Rain or Shine"

Tracker Season 3 Finale: Our Updated S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

Marshals Season Finale: Your S01E13: "Wolves at the Door" Preview

Scrubs: Zach Braff on Keeping Revival Grounded, Staying True to OG Run

The Boys: Karen Fukuhara on Kimiko-Frenchie, Finale, Speaking & More

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11 Group 1: Start Your Brackets Now!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!