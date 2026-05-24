Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Spinoff Sets July Debut on Adult Swim

Along with a brief promo, Adult Swim announced that "Rick and Morty" spinoff President Curtis will start hitting screens beginning in July.

Article Summary Adult Swim confirmed President Curtis will premiere in July, with the announcement arriving during Rick and Morty’s return.

A brief President Curtis teaser dropped ahead of its Annecy festival world premiere, giving fans their first taste of the spinoff.

Keith David leads President Curtis, with Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash joining the Adult Swim animated comedy.

President Curtis follows Andre Curtis and his staff handling interdimensional crises Rick Sanchez never sticks around to solve.

We learned earlier this month that President Curtis, the animated spinoff series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David and stemming from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, would have its world premiere at next month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Now, courtesy of tonight's Season 9 return of Rick and Morty, we were not only treated to a teaser but it was also confirmed that President Curtis will premiere in July.

Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Here's a look at the promo for the animated spinoff that was released on Sunday night (courtesy of Swimpedia):

Check out this sneak peek from President Curtis, which is premiering on Adult Swim in July! pic.twitter.com/aGyWk8Wx1n — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 25, 2026 Show Full Tweet

President Curtis: Discussing the "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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