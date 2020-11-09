Marvel Comics King In Black Solicitations For February 2020

No sooner has Bleeding Cool mentioned a King In Black: Black Panther Special – and a Fantastic Four King In Black tie-in as well, than Marvel Comics confirms it and releases all their King In Black solicitations for February 2021. Or at least five of them. Could well be more to come next week.

KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

WHAT'S A GOD TO A KING?

KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by MIRKO COLAK

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA. Captain America is in a brutal battle to win the streets of Manhattan back from Knull's forces, aided by the Winter Soldier and the Falcon…but there's a darkness inside Steve that he's struggling to shake. Can his closest friends help him through, or will he succumb to the shadows? Danny Lore (IRONHEART 2020) and Mirko Colak (DEADPOOL, PUNISHER) join forces for a twisted and terrifying story at the heart of the war against Knull!

KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE QUEEN IN RED SAILS! Red Queen Kate Pryde and her crew of Marauders set sail against the forces of Knull! Captain Kate has pledged to fight for the needy, and a global disaster like this one gives plenty of folks in need.

KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SYMBIOTES INVADE THE UNCONQUERABLE COUNTRY OF WAKANDA! T'Challa's most treasured allies are lost in a storm of Knull's making in this wild one-shot! Critically acclaimed writer, actor and producer Geoffrey Thorne explores a Wakanda gone dark — invaded by Knull's massive symbiote army. Wakanda needs its king. It needs the Black Panther. But once again, the hero must choose between his role as an Avenger, his role as a king…and the yearnings of his heart.

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by ZE CARLOS

Cover by MARK BROOKS

"BONDING TIME." In the middle of the chaos that is KING IN BLACK…a symbiote bonds with a member of Marvel's First Family! Also in this issue, the Unseen is putting together a squadron for a secret mission in deep space.