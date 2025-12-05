Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: amazon, doctor doom, iron man

Marvel Comics Renames "Infamous Iron Man" As "Rise Of Doom"

Marvel Comics renames "Infamous Iron Man" as "Rise Of Doom" for 2026 ahead of Avengers Doomsday movie in a year's time

Article Summary Marvel renames Infamous Iron Man as Rise Of Doom for a major 2026 Avengers: Doomsday movie tie-in.

Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's acclaimed Infamous Iron Man run is being reprinted in a new edition.

Original Infamous Iron Man trade paperbacks have skyrocketed in price, fueling demand for the reprint.

The Rise Of Doom collects all 12 issues, highlighting Doctor Doom's hero turn as the new Iron Man.

Marvel Comics is reprinting a lot of Brian Bendis volumes as a result of his return to Marvel Comics. As well as a lot of Doctor Doom comics ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday movie. And with Infamous Iron Man, there's both. However, it appears that some rebranding is underway, as seen in the Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev run on Infamous Iron Man, where Doctor Doom becomes the new Iron Man. Just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr, is becoming their Doctor Doom. Somehow. With people seeking clues in this volume, the original six-issue paperback is now selling for seventy dollars on Amazon, while the second volume brings the twelve-issue run to around a hundred dollars, all in. This is why Marvel is reprinting both volumes in one book for just twenty dollars. And renaming the story from "Infamous" to "The Rise of Doom". Just in case you didn't realise what was going on here.

Infamous Iron Man 1: Infamous by Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, Paperback – January 1, 2017

There's a new Iron Man in town, and his name is…Victor Von Doom! The greatest villain of the Marvel Universe is no stranger to armor, but now he's trying something new on for size. And where Tony Stark failed, Doom will succeed. But what is Doom's master plan? As the secrets that propel Victor's new quest as a hero start to reveal themselves, a who's who of heroes and villains start looking for a piece of revenge for Doom's past sins – beginning with bashful, blue-eyed Ben Grimm, the ever-lovin' Thing! Next up at bat is someone from Tony's past who has a big problem with Doom taking on the Iron mantle – but where has Pepper Potts, a.k.a. Rescue, been until now? The saga of Iron Man takes its strangest turn yet! COLLECTING: INFAMOUS IRON MAN 1-6 INFAMOUS IRON MAN VOL. 2: THE ABSOLUTION OF DOOM by Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev Paperback – November 21, 2017

Collecting Infamous Iron Man #7-12. Think you've seen Victor von Doom versus Reed Richards battle before? Well, you've never seen anything like this! The Reed Richards from a dead reality calls himself "The Maker" -and his ultimate plans for this world are far more insane than anything Doctor Doom has ever attempted! Now Doom, as the Infamous Iron Man, is the only one who can stop the mad Maker. Victor is the hero? Reed is the villain? It is a world gone mad!

This is how it is now described;

Infamous Iron Man: The Rise Of Doomby Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, Paperback – July 14, 2026

Iron Man's very own Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Victor Von Doom (you read that right!) in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18, 2026. The Marvel Universe's greatest villain is no stranger to armor, but now he's trying something new on for size: heroism. And where Tony Stark failed, Doom will succeed. But what is Victor's master plan? That's what a great number of folks want to know — including Ben Grimm, Pepper Potts and the other Iron Man: Riri Williams! In his heroic quest, Doom faces a cosmic-level adversary — and his most mortal enemy, whom he thought he would never see again! But what is the shocking truth behind Victor's reincarnated mother? With enemies on all sides, how can Victor continue to carry on the legacy of Iron Man when the legacy of Doom haunts him at every turn? COLLECTING: Infamous Iron Man (2016) #1-12

