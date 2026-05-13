Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3K, DNX, jed mackay

Marvel Comics' X-Men DNX Solicits For August 2026

Marvel Comics' X-Men DNX solicits and solicitations for August 2026

X-Men #36 and #37 by Jed MacKay, Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz from Marvel Comics in August are setting up the launch of the DNX event in September, with the Xbooks and the Fantastic Four. And Marvel has dropped the August solicits…

X-MEN #35

Written by JED MACKAY Art and Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Hank McCoy, the bouncing blue Beast, is haunted by a ghost—not of his past, but of his future…and his present. The Chairman of 3K, an older, amoral version of himself, represents one of the greatest threats the X-Men have faced since the fall of Krakoa, and Beast must struggle with his own terrible potential.

On Sale 8/12

X-MEN #36

Written by JED MACKAY Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ Variant Cover by ROD REIS

3K works toward a viable build of the X-Virus, brought back from the Age of Revelation. Until now they have been frustrated—but when the Chairman realizes that the missing piece of the puzzle lies within Magneto, 3K moves on the X-Men's home base in Alaska.

On Sale 8/26

"Marvel Comics recently announced DNX, an all-new event series by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini kicking off in September. The storyline sees the X-Men and the Fantastic Four unite against 3K in a race to stop the supervillain group from unleashing a virus that forcibly—and horribly—transforms humans into mutants! Built up since the start of MacKay's run, DNX will be preceded by two pivotal lead-in chapters this August, X-MEN #35 and #36, each packed with shocking developments that set the stage for the highly anticipated event. "The X-Men have met their match in 3K, a cabal of mutant supervillains brought together by a common goal: MAKE MORE MUTANTS. Their plan involves unleashing the X-Virus on the world, an event that triggered one of the darkest timelines imaginable in Age of Revelation. Cyclops and the 3K's Chairman, A.K.A. founding X-Man Beast, both witnessed the horror of that future and returned home with renewed missions: the X-Men to prevent it, 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, 3K prepares to unleash the X-Virus in a major population center. X-MEN #35 and #36 by MacKay and artists Tony S. Daniel and Netho Diaz lead directly into the saga as the X-Men's current Beast—a younger Hank McCoy restored to a more innocent time in his life—grapples with the dark reflection he sees in the Chairman, while 3K targets Magneto, whose mysterious illness is revealed to be directly tied to the X-Virus." "X-MEN #35-36 paves the road to DNX, with 3K's Chairman taking the last of his first steps towards a new world," MacKay explained. "It's been exciting to write this version of Hank McCoy, fully freed from morality and ethics, and putting him on a collision course with the X-Men for DNX will change both the X-Men and 3K moving forward!

DNX #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Connecting Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DNX Collection Variant Cover A by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JIM LEE

Variant Cover by PUPPETEER LEE

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

X Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED!

The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! The debut issue will be the latest Marvel comic available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, each containing an exclusive cover not available for regular ordering.On Sale 9/2

"The latest in the two legendary super team's history of iconic team-ups, DNX kicks off when the CHAIRMAN, the misguided original Hank McCoy, A.K.A. founding X-Man Beast, and his Machiavellian group of supervillains known as 3K prepare to unleash a virus that will forcibly—and horribly—transform humanity into mutants! This long-seeded plan, built up since the very beginning of MacKay's hit run, hits the Marvel Universe with seismic repercussions that not only impact MacKay's continuing work on the franchise, but upset the very balance between mutantkind and humanity as we know it!"

"DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run," MacKay explained. "Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future's impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically." "I'm so happy to be working on DNX," Vicentini shared. "I love what Jed is doing with X-Men, and I've been telling him for a long time that I wanted to work with him. Now the opportunity has arrived, and it's an even bigger challenge because I finally have the chance to work on the Fantastic Four too! I can't say anything about the plot, obviously, but I want you to know that I'm very excited about what we're doing, and I'm sure it'll be something you'll definitely want to read. That's how I feel both as the artist and as a fan!"

DNX #1 TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags. EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS ONE OF THESE VARIANT COVERS TO DNX #1

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER B BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER C BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER D BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

NEGATIVE SPACE FOIL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

BLANK VARIANT COVER

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

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