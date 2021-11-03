Marvel Discovers New Way to Exploit Jack Kirby: With Eternals NFTs

Marvel is bringing the exploitation of the work of Jack Kirby into the modern age with a new series of Eternals NFTs offered through Veve. Launching Thursday at 11AM, the Eternals collection will feature five versions of an Eternals #1 digital comic that, yes, technically, you could read on Marvel Unlimited, but then you wouldn't have the additional pleasure of destroying the environment and ensuring the planet will be uninhabitable for future generations, which, if we're being perfectly honest, is how Kirby would have wanted it. Or at least, that's what Marvel apparently believes, since they refer to the release of the NFTs as "celebrating" Kirby's legacy. Excelsior!

From a press release on Marvel.com:

Celebrate the legacy of Jack Kirby and The Eternals with the the latest digital comics collectibles drop of THE ETERNALS #1 on VeVe! Originally released in 1976, THE ETERNALS #1, written and drawn from the mind of Jack Kirby and the first appearance of The Eternals. The comic introduces us to Ikaris the Eternal, the Deviant Kro and kicks off an adventure of cosmic magnitude involving Sersi, Celestials and the rest of the Eternals family. THE ETERNALS #1 drops in blind box format on Thursday, November 4 at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. Each digital comic is fully readable, with VeVe Exclusive Rare & Ultra Rare variant covers by Gerald Pare. Each comic will sell out quickly so act fast! Here's the full list of versions available: THE ETERNALS #1 – Classic Cover – Common

THE ETERNALS #1 – Vintage Variant – Uncommon

THE ETERNALS #1 – Hero Variant Cover by Gerald Pare – Rare

THE ETERNALS #1 – True Believer Variant Cover – Secret Rare

THE ETERNALS #1 – Vibranium Variant Cover by Gerald Pare – Ultra Rare

Can you afford to miss out on this opportunity to own a worthless digital signature designating you as the proud owner of a useless digital file? Surely not! Why, if you didn't get one of these, you wouldn't be able to… er… you couldn't… um… well, we're not actually sure what you would do with these, but whatever it is, it must be important. Check out the Eternals NFTs below.