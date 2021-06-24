Marvel Launches NFT Comics And Collectibles Line With Veve

Today, Bleeding Cool launched NFTWatch, an e-mailing list looking at how the comic book industry involves itself and reacts to the emerging NFT marketplace for non-fungible tokens. For collectors, futurists, Luddites, and rubber-neckers. We mentioned there may be some Marvel-relevant news coming and here it is. Marvel Comics is to create NFT digital collectibles, including comics, on VeVe's Digital Collectibles NFT app platform starting later this year.

Let's break this down. Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited is a digital collectibles company operating the VeVe Digital Collectibles App. Veve also creates NFT Batman statue items with DC Comics for some time, with a third line previously announced by Jim Lee. With Marvel, they are announcing a collaboration to build a "global digital collectibles experience" for millions of Marvel fans and collectors around the world. No "North America only" with this offer. Fans and collectors will be able to purchase and interact with official Marvel NFT digital collectibles, 3D statues, and digital comic books through mixed reality on VeVe's app platform later this year.

Recently, Marvel Comics sent out legal letters to comic book creators selling digital artwork featuring Marvel characters. Some comic book creators were selling NFTs of their original digital artwork made for Marvel Comics in the same way that they did with their original physical artwork, but this was a legal no-no for Marvel. Here's one of the reasons why, they had their own deals brewing.

Available on iOS and Android, the VeVe Digital Collectibles App will let fans buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs, trade and hunt for intentionally rare NFT comic books and collectibles, and display their collection through customizable virtual showrooms. Ppart of VeVe's AR-style mixed reality format, they will allow fans to share their own curated collections of photos, videos, and virtual showrooms with their friends and the fan community. Users will be able to purchase Gems (VeVe's in-app currency) with their credit card via in-app payments and will have the ability to cash out Gems. With Gems, users can buy official Marvel NFTs or buy and sell Marvel NFT collectibles with others in VeVe's secondary marketplace. And keeping the whole thing in-house, so no other bitcoin currency operator will get a look in. VeVe NFT digital collectibles are minted on the blockchain, which allows for an immutable record of authentication (for now). Since last December, VeVe has sold over 580,000 NFT digital collectibles to its growing user base of over 340,000 users. One of the biggest concerns about NFTs – apart from money laundering, exploitation, and over-monetisation – is the environmental impact of blockchain authentication. VeVe has previously announced plans to be the first-ever carbon neutral NFT platform and committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs, offering grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes. The VeVe app also utilizes distributed ledger technologies, which they estimate are more energy-efficient than competitors in the market. We'd of course like to see the receipts on that. More details about Marvel's digital collectibles coming to VeVe will be shared in the next few weeks and comic book fans are told to stay tuned for some "exciting new reveals coming soon". Until then, have some executive-level quotes from Marvel and VeVe

Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Entertainment. "Since the beginning, collecting has always gone hand in hand with being a Marvel fan. Like us, VeVe understands collecting is about the experience just as much as the product, and we look forward to extending that experience for our fans over the years to come."

David Yu, Co-Founder & CEO, VeVe. "Today, we're seeing more fans than ever gravitate toward their screens. Fans want to watch and post about their favorite characters, talk about them on social media, and find ways to interact with these characters however they can. The VeVe Digital Collectibles App takes that idea of collecting to the next level by embodying that element of fun while also making the growing trend of NFT digital collectibles accessible for everyone."

Daniel Fink , Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Marvel Entertainment. "Marvel has been exploring with VeVe how to make the Marvel digital collecting experience as special as the physical experience, and we are excited to finally be able to share this vision with our fans. Through VeVe's platform, we hope to expand the limits of what Marvel fandom can be, starting with personal and interactive digital collectibles that, through NFTs, fans can truly collect, share, and enjoy in a way that they have not been able to do before."

Dan Crothers, Co-Founder & COO, VeVe. "We saw the opportunity back in 2017 to create something new and exciting for collectors and embarked on a multi-year journey to bring VeVe to life. Our mindset as collectors was to imitate the physical world of collecting, which fans know and love, and offer this experience in an enhanced digital format that felt exciting, authentic, and sustainable."