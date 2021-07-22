Marvel Launch Middle-Grade Legends Line With New Black Panther Origin

Marvel Legends is a new line of comic books launching from Marvel Comics as a serialised line of mini-series, intended to be collected and for the main audience, middle-grade graphic novel readers in bookstores, book fairs, and libraries, each retelling or rebooting the origin of a well known Marvel character, under Marvel Senior Editor Lauren Bisom. And it will begin in October with Black Panther Legends, a four-issue series by novelist Tochi Onyebuchi and artist of Bunheads, Setor Fiadzigbey that will retell the origin of the Black Panther. That will be followed by "the strongest Avenger" … Hulk, Thor or Captain Marvel? Place your bets.

"Origin stories come with a lot of responsibility, especially for a character with as much incredible history behind him as T'Challa," Onyebuchi told Syfy Wire. "Black Panther Legends is a deeply personal book, and I was given the opportunity to situate T'Challa and his family in a specific political and social context. There's some really cool stuff in here, but it's also a book about a family at a very particular time on the African continent. And I'm super grateful to Marvel for giving me the freedom to explore that and to ask, through his character, some very knotty questions about responsibility. We meet T'Challa at a very young and impressionable age. He's still figuring out his place in Wakanda as well as Wakanda's place in the world. How that interacts with his sense of duty gives us the major throughline of his journey in this series." The book will begin as the story not of one Wakandan prince, but two, as Black Panther Legends explores the childhood of T'Challa and his adoptive older brother, Hunter. Though Hunter is the eldest, T'Challa is the one destined for the throne, and both must wrestle with their place in a changing world. From there, the series promises to explore everything from T'Challa's first encounter with Ororo Munroe to the arrival of the Fantastic Four in Wakanda, all building to T'Challa taking his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.