Marvel Launches 'Who Is' Scarlet Witch & America Chavez Digital Comics

We've had What If, now we have Who Is, a new digital Infinity vertical comic for Marvel's Marvel Unlimited streaming comics service. With introductions to the comic book histories of Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch (as it now stands at least) as well as America Chavez, handily ahead of the Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse Of Madness movie, which will feature both characters.

WHO IS… THE SCARLET WITCH #1

Writer: Steve Orlando

Artist: Rye Hickman

Color Artist: Brittany Peer

Editor: Sarah Brunstad

A dynamic sorceress with reality-manipulating powers and hex magic, Wanda Maximoff has been a master of the mystical arts for both mutantkind and the Avengers. Grab her full origin here by creators Steve Orlando, Rye Hickman, and Brittany Peer!

The Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee as an X-Men villain in 1964. Originally portrayed as a mutant with the power to alter probability, she has evolved into a human sorceress, after experimentations by the High Evolutionary when she was a child. It's a confusing history, this digital gives the current version, including the complicated history of her parents, her children, of House Of M and even what happened on Krakoa.

WHO IS… AMERICA CHAVEZ #1

Writer: Alex Segura

Artist: Carlos Gomez

Colorist: Bryan Valenza

Editor: Lauren Amaro

America Chavez is a portal-punching Young Avenger and a hero of the Multiverse! Learn about her true beginnings in this definitive origin by creators Alex Segura, Carlos Gomez, and Bryan Valenza!

America Chavez was created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta as Miss America, a name she now rejects, in 2011 Marvel mini-series Vengeance. She was radically transformed by subsequent creative teams, such as Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie on Young Avengers, and in her own series in 2017, written Gabby Rivera. In the second Doctor Strange film, she is played by Xochitl Gomez.