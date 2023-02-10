Marvel Reveals First Look Inside Jed MacKay & CF Villa's Avengers #1 Start your weekend the right way and get a glimpse inside Marvel's upcoming Avengers relaunch with some unlettered interior preview pages from Avengers #1.

Yes, you heard that right: Marvel is relaunching Avengers with a new number-one issue in May. Shocking, I know. And after making the press dance like trained monkeys all week by revealing variant covers for the book, now Marvel has unveiled a preview of the interior pages!

From the press release:

Just in time for the title's 60th anniversary, a new run of AVENGERS will launch later this year by superstar writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa! All week long, fans have seen the new team lineup in action in exciting cover reveals by some of the industry's hottest artists, including Stuart Immonen, Daniel Acuña, Kael Ngu, Derrick Chew, and John Tyler Christopher! Today, check out an all-new Hidden Gem Variant Cover by legendary artist Paul Smith and get your first glimpse at interior artwork from the debut issue! The breathtaking pages showcase Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision assembling against classic Avengers foe TERMINUS, the first of many epic challenges that await the team in the title's opening issues. In MacKay and Villa's AVENGERS saga, the team will embrace a new divine purpose after they're gifted with knowledge of the Tribulation Events, a series of grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe. Fans got their first glimpse at MacKay's overarching AVENGERS plan in last month's year-ending one-shot, TIMELESS, where readers followed Kang in his hunt for the unobtainable "Missing Moment." Now, a dangerous game is afoot and the prize is greater than anything imaginable… Will the Avengers be able to triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events and learn the connection behind these earth-shattering threats and Kang's quest? Or will they be reduced to mere pawns in an extraordinary scheme beyond their comprehension?

I'm guessing… triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events? I mean, it's their comic, after all. We're not new here. Check out the covers and pages below, where we see Captain Marvel, after having a Doctor Manhattan moment on the moon (does that make this an Unauthourised Watchmen Sequel?), return to Earth to cause some rampant property damage!

