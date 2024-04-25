Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, tom brevoort, uncanny x-men

Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month

Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month... and he is in just the kind of position to get what he wants.

Article Summary Tom Brevoort, newly appointed X-Men group editor, eyes monthly X-Men #1 issues.

Marvel's From The Ashes relaunch kickstarts with multiple X-Men title releases.

Brevoort's Substack newsletter hints at ongoing X-series launches for fans.

Gail Simone and David Marquez team up for an anticipated Uncanny X-Men run.

Tom Brevoort, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing of Marvel Comics is the new X-Men group editor, taking over from Jordan D White and behind the upcoming From The Ashes relaunch of the X-Men titles. We have had new issue ones announced for X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Extraordinary X-Men, X-Force, Phoenix, Storm, X-Factor, NYX and Wolverine for the first three months of the book. But in his latest Substack newsletter, he answers a question about whether there will be more X-Men series launching than have been announced and reveals an ambition for the line that should keep retailers happy.

"Yes, Mark. And in September and October, too. Ultimately, I'd like for there to be some X-group new #1 every single month, whether it be a major launch or merely a more targeted limited series."

He also gives insight into how Gail Simone and David Marquez came to Uncanny X-Men.

"David Marquez was going to be coming available right in the window when we'd be launching the new X-Books and he was interested in doing something in that world, so he was on my short list early on to do one of the launch books, though I wasn't certain which one it would be. For UNCANNY, my initial pitch for what the book should be revolved around Rogue, and so i began thinking about who might write a strong Rogue. This led me to reach out to Gail Simone, who was interested and put together a pitch. That pitch included a number of X-Men that I knew David liked and he had also expressed an interest in deep character work, so I wound up putting him and Gail together. And that seems to be working out well—though you'll all be the judge of that in a couple of months."

We will, we will… though I am already experiencing Krakoan withdrawal syndrome.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!