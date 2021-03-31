Marvel Reveals New Phoenix & Avengers Are Earth's Mightiest Villains

When the cover of Heroes Reborn #1 for June, showing the Avengers returning to reclaim their world from the Squadron Supreme, there was an obscured figure at the top. The new identity of the Phoenix of the Marvel Universe.

Who is the new Phoenix? Bleeding Cool had already shared our theory by examining other solicitations, that it would be the superhero/villain character Echo – who is getting a role in a new TV series so could do with the push.

Now Marvel has released a trailer for Heroes Reborn and Heroes Return. With the new world-without-Avengers replaced by the Squadron Supreme. But if the Squadron Supreme under the control of Phil Coulson and Mephisto are the new "America's Greatest Heroes" then who are the Avengers, who will appear in Heroes Return #1? Why, they will be "Earth's Mightiest Villains."

The Silver Witch. Nightbird. Commissioner Cage. These bold new takes on your favorite Marvel characters along with many more will be introduced on May 5th in HEROES REBORN, an exciting new transformation of the Marvel Universe.

Brought to you by super hero masterminds—writer Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuinness— HEROES REBORN will present a world where the Avengers never assembled and the Squadron Supreme took their place as Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The exciting —and unsettling — ripple effect the Avengers' absence has on the rest of the Marvel Universe will be explored throughout the series as well as thrilling one-shots, revealing the history behind the new reality of your favorite heroes and laying the groundwork for its unpredictable future.

And in the video a better look at that returning image.

Not only is there a blonde bearded Captain America alongside Thor, Blade, Black Panther and the new Starbrand, but there is a better look at the new Phoenix.

Zoom in further…

Yes, that's Echo.

Created by David Mack and Joe Quesada for Daredevil in 1999, Echo is a Native American and deaf superhero. Alaqua Cox is set to portray the character in the TV series Hawkeye on Disney+. Echo was also the mystery identity of Ronin in New Avengers – the identity of whom was revealed accidentally by Marvel in Avengers: The Ultimate Guide. Could this be history repeating itself?

Check them all out in the Heroes Return trailer below.