Mindless Speculation: Could Echo Be The New Phoenix? Heroes Reborn

Jason Aaron is bringing us a new Phoenix in the Avengers comic books. And has been eliminating the competition. But could another Avenger be min the offing for it instead? Because Jason Aaron is also spinning the new Heroes Reborn event, a world without Avengers, out of that series. And along with a lot of variant covers running through Marvel Comics in April to promote it, there could be the suggestion that the new Phoenix is former Avenger Echo instead.

As it shows Echo, as "The Lost Prisoner" in a padded cell with a straitjacket, stereotypically associated with an asylum. In the Heroes Reborn solicitations, as well as revealing that Thor is now an atheist in Heroes Reborn, Heroes Reborn #3 includes "a back-up tale takes us inside the dark secrets of the Ravencroft Asylum and its newest inmate, the Phoenix."

Does this mean that Echo is the new Phoenix of the Marvel Universe? It would fit the silhouette teased in this week's Avengers after all…

Here are the new Squadron Supreme Heroes Reborn covers being teased.

