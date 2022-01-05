Marvel Unlimited Leaked Many January & February Comics Last Night

At about 2am while I was asleep (after burning through the new Toast) Marvel Unlimited updated with a bunch of comic books that weren't meant to come to Marvel Unlimited for six months. Indeed, some of them hadn't even been published in print.

They didn't stay up for long, but then included X-Men #7 and Marauders #27. And X-Men #6, out today. Moon Knight #7 and #8, Fantastic Four: Life Story #6, Eternals #9, Black Widow #14, Alien #9, Iron Man #16 and #17, New Mutants #24 and #25 and a bunch of other books as well.

X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210888

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

CAPTAIN KRAKOA & THE X-MEN! Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet as Captain Krakoa takes charge of the X-Men! But what is the lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero? RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MARAUDERS #27

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210895

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE SUN SETS ON THE MARAUDERS.

The Marauders' first tour comes to a close as the shake-ups within the Hellfire Trading Company crystalize. Will any of the inner circle remain standing? And can the crew survive the changes happening around them?

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 12, 2022 SRP: $4.99

MOON KNIGHT #7

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210902

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Cory Smith

How do you fight someone that no one knows? Moon Knight is out for blood and hits the streets armed only with a name, but he soon finds out that in the twilight half-world of NYC super villainy, sometimes the streets hit back. And while he's fighting his way through the super-crime underworld, he'd better watch his back… RATED T+In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MOON KNIGHT #8

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211035

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Cory Smith

"Welcome to the Midnight Mission. My name is Doctor Moon. How can I help?" Moon Knight may be indisposed in the wake of the DEVIL'S REIGN, but the mission continues. In his absence, an erstwhile ally takes up the fight, but will the mystery of Stained-Glass Scarlet prove to be too much for Hunter's Moon, the Fist of Khonshu? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99