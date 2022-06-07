Marvel Unveils New Fortnite Spider-Man Costume Early

Presumably to prevent Rich Johnston spoiling it like he did Dark Crisis, Marvel has unveiled that new Spider-Man costume from tomorrow's Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1. "Pip pip," Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski was reportedly heard to say when learning Marvel had finally managed to beat Johnston to the punch, according to sources.

The new costume makes its debut on a variant cover homaging (that's an industry insider term for ripping off) the cover to Secret Wars #8 where Spider-Man's black alien costume that would later become venom debuted. Marvel teased the reveal last week with a version of the cover with the costume blacked out. At the time, a then-hopeful Johnston wrote:

It is notable that each of the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics will come with a downloadable item for the game and for #1 that will be a Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Spider-Man Outfit. So it is likely that you will be able to play as this new Spider-Man costume from next Tuesday.

Indeed, the press release from Marvel reveals that the costume will in fact be a downloadable item for the game, so at least Johnston has something he can say "pip pip" about.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR, the highly anticipated comic mini-series that will see the Marvel Universe collide with the world of Fortnite, makes its long-awaited debut tomorrow! Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR is a five-issue saga that will leave a tremendous impact on both universes, and Spider-Man will mark the occasion with a brand-new suit. Check out the unveiling of the Spider-Man Zero Suit right now and witness it in action in both the comic series and in Fortnite. Fans will be able to unlock the suit in-game ahead of its Fortnite Item Shop debut with a redeemable code in each first-print edition comic issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1.

Without any further ado (now that we have reached the minimum word count for this article), here's that new Spider-Man costume you've been waiting for. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 is in stores tomorrow.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 6/8