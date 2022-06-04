Marvel To Debut A Brand New Spider-Man Costume In Fortnite

Marvel has announced a new cover for their upcoming Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 comic book out next week. "AMID THE ZERO WAR… Spider-Man scores a new suit in the Zero War – both in Fortnite and on the page! All will be revealed soon in a new cover inspired by Secret Wars #8."

It is notable that each of the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics will come with a downloadable item for the game and for #1 that will be a Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Spider-Man Outfit. So it is likely that you will be able to play as this new Spider-Man costume from next Tuesday.

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH FORTNITE!

The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide – a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fornite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?

Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022 SRP: $5.99

The cover is a homage to Mike Zeck's Secret Wars #8 cover which featured the first chronological appearance of the black costume that would become Venom, which drove sales of internal original artwork pages of that comic to $3.3 million.

And has been homaged before for other new looks for Spider-Man.

Here's a look at those downloadable items coming from Fortnite.

Select items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes from the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR first-print comics. More details on each digital cosmetic will be revealed at a later date.

Issue 1:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Spider-Man Outfit

Comic on-sale June 2022

Exclusive to comic readers for a limited time after comic on-sale

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Iron Man Wrap

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Wolverine Pickaxe

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen

