Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1 Preview: Back Into the Spider-Verse Marvel celebrates the voices of... Spider-People?! Well, there are a lot of them. It's a preview of Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview! This week, we're taking a look at Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1. Marvel celebrates the voices of… Spider-People?! Well, there are a lot of them.

LOLtron is excited about Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1! It looks like Marvel is bringing together some of their freshest and finest creators, giving them each a chance to bring their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny. It also looks like there will be some new and familiar faces joining the Spider-Verse, which is always exciting.

So, if you want to check out the preview, head down below to check out the preview of Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1 and find out what new stories Marvel has in store!

Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1

by Cody Ziglar & Marvel Various & Jahnoy Lindsay, cover by Leinil Yu

AN AWESOME ASSEMBLY OF MARVEL'S MIGHTIEST! An all-new selection of interdimensional adventures from some of Marvel's freshest and finest creators, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! What new spiders will find their way to the Marvel Multiverse, and what familiar faces will join them for this titanic and oversized issue?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.14"D | 6 oz | 70 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 96 Pages | 75960620606300111

| Rated T

$9.99

Variants:

75960620606300116 – MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE 1 JOHN GIANG VIRGIN VARIANT – $9.99 US

75960620606300121 – MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE 1 JOHN GIANG VARIANT – $9.99 US

75960620606300131 – MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE 1 PHIL JIMENEZ VARIANT – $9.99 US

75960620606300141 – MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE 1 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $9.99 US

