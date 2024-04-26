Posted in: Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, newlitg, Zur-En-Arrh
Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh in The Daily LITG, 26th of April, 2024
Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics and stuff.
Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Big Time Spoilers for Amanda Waller & Failsafe on Free Comic Book Day
- Nathan Fillion Honors Firefly Day with A Look Back to His Mal Days
- Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers
- Frank Miller's Ronin Leads New Manga Imprint, Kana, From Abrams
- Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month
- Gwen Stacy Gets To The Heart Of The Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- X-Men '97: "Table Is Set. Now Get Ready for 8, 9, and 10": Beau DeMayo
- When Jerry Seinfeld Pops Into A Local Comic Shop Looking For Superman
- Speculator Corner: Rob Liefeld's Wolverine #154 and #155
- Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story & Or Does It?
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- I'm The Grim Reaper: Sam Raimi Producing Webtoon TV Series Adaptation
- Frank Miller Presents Moves To Abrams ComicArts As Dan DiDio Moves On
- Post Malone & Michael Bay Create New Graphic Novel With Vault Comics
- Forget About Orchis in The Daily LITG, 25th of April, 2024
LITG one year ago, Miles O'Brien's O Face
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns
- DC #1 Previews for Green Lantern, Brave & The Bold, The Vigil & Titans
- Diablo IV Releases New Info On Picking Your Class
- The Maker's Plans For Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- A House Abandoned For 18 Years, Filled 4 Foot High With Comics & Toys
- A Pantheon Of Gods Return To Shazam & Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
- CinemaCon 2023: State Of The Industry & Warner Bros. Liveblog
- Kraven The Hunter Film Will Be Rated R, Rhino In Footage
- Inferno #4 Foreshadow Cover Finally Plays Out In X-Men #XSpoilers
- How Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Uncanny Avengers & Iron Man in 2023
- Jaime Reyes: Blue Beetle Gets Own DC Series To Follow Movie
- Spoilers: Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1
- Immortal Ascension #1 in Fairsquare's July 2023 Solicits
- Comic Shop Owner Tackled Assault Suspect In North Carolina
- Captain Flag and Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
- Boys Over Flowers, Guinness World Record For Best-Selling Girls Comic
LITG two years ago: Pokemon Art
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
