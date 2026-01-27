Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: carnage, Death Spiral, mary jane watson

Mary Jane Vs Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson becomes Venom and faces Peter Parker in the thrilling Death Spiral crossover event.

Peter Parker returns from space to find his life in chaos and a new killer, Torment, on the loose.

Carnage uncovers a dark secret, forcing Spidey and Mary Jane to team up in a tense reunion.

Secrets and past confessions between Mary Jane and Ben Reilly ignite explosive drama with Peter.

Death Spiral is the new Spider-Man/Venom/Carnage crossover event starting next month, from Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz and more. With Peter Parker back from space and dealing with everything that's been going on in his absence. And being hunted by a new killer alongside Peter Parker's ex-symbiote Venom, hosted by his ex-wife Mary Jane Watson, while Eddie Brock is with Carnage, who has "learned a terrible secret and a new super-powered serial killer, Torment, is on the loose."

"Peter's frazzled! He's just barely back from his cosmic adventure and is trying to piece his life back together after Ben Reilly ran it into the ground. (Or did he?) So Peter's already on high alert when he hears a message from his old-not-really-a-friend, Eddie Brock, with ominous portent… I'm sure it will be totally fine. Easy, even. I mean, with months of lead time to plan, Carnage couldn't possibly have the upper hand… can he?" – Joe Kelly

"Because it was Ben Reilly who MJ "confessed" to way back in Amazing SPIDER-MAN (2025) #9, she thinks Peter Parker knows her secret identity — but, of course, he doesn't. That was always a ticking bomb waiting to go off, and when Spidey goes to get answers from the person he thinks is in the Venom suit… well, fireworks ensue. It's a little awkward! And very much not under ideal circumstances; with a serial killer on the loose, they might not get much time to clear the air. But then again, maybe a shared adventure is what these crazy kids need to move forward again." – Al Ewing

Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Jesus Saiz

FIRST YOUR FRIENDS. THEN YOUR FAMILY. THEN YOU. The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here and continues through April! A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned, and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?!

SHOCKED BY THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE! DEATH SPIRAL PART TWO! CARNAGE. KNOWS. Which means SPIDEY and VENOM team up again to stop the serial killer-symbiote. But instead of EDDIE BROCK, Peter uncovers another bombshell beneath Venom's mask – MARY JANE WATSON! And that's just the first SHOCKING REVELATION of this issue! Carnage isn't the only problem…Peter and MJ are going to have to patch things up if they want a fighting chance to stop new hyper-lethal villain, TORMENT's killing spree.

