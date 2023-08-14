Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Matt Baker, Murphy Anderston, St. John Publi

Matt Baker and Murphy Anderson on Romantic Marriage #23, at Auction

Another title acquisition from Ziff-Davis, Romantic Marriage features a cover by Matt Baker and an interior story by Murphy Anderson.

Romantic Marriage was the most successful title St. John Publishing acquired from Ziff-Davis, and the second most successful comic book title Ziff-Davis launched, next to G.I. Joe. The title ran for 17 issues at Ziff-Davis, and managed to thrive despite an over one-year gap between issues #4 and #5. This was likely prompted by the publisher's move from Chicago to New York City, a process which seems to have slowed down production on several titles. By the time the move was complete in early 1952, the Ziff-Davis Comics Division was taking up an entire floor of their new building, while the internal company newsletter touting the success of both Romantic Marriage and G.I. Joe. But by that point, the Comics Division was likely less than six months from its end at Ziff-Davis, leading to St. John's acquisition of the title along with most of the rest of the Ziff-Davis line. The series had a relatively brief run at St. John, ending with two Matt Baker covers on the title. There's a copy of one of these, Romantic Marriage #23 (St. John, 1954) Condition: VG+ up for auction in the 2023 August 17 The Matt Baker Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40233.

Despite its apparent success at Ziff-Davis, it seems that Romantic Marriage was not a good fit at St. John. The title was not quite the racier "confession" style of romance comic that most of the rest of the St. John romance line had become. Of the seven issues St. John published, five used painted covers from Ziff-Davis unpublished inventory. St. John clearly knew the title was on life support by then, as the last two issues consisted entirely of Ziff-Davis reprints with new Matt Baker covers. What's more, the publisher opted to continue the title numbering with a name change to Cinderella Love, a title that they had already halted five months prior (yes, it is confusing).

Baker's cover for Romantic Marriage #23 is based on the interior story White Collar Wife, a textbook example of the type of story the series featured. After a doctor's visit, a man's wife learns her husband will need costly surgery to save his eyesight. She decides to keep this information a secret from her husband and to get a job to earn the money to pay for the procedure. This leads to friction between the couple, as household chores and meals sometimes suffer as a result. In the end, the husband's surgery is a success, he learns what his wife has done for him, and all is well. The issue also features My Own Worst Enemy with art by Murphy Anderson.

It's the type of content that the Ziff-Davis circulation department likely did well with while they were touting their successful Modern Bride, a hit magazine that lasted until 2010, but was a little out of place alongside Teen-Age Romances and Diary Secrets. New Baker covers on reprint interiors was a scenario that St. John would return to for several months across much of their line as the Comics Code approached in 1955. The end of this series is an example of how much St. John depended on Matt Baker, and there's a Romantic Marriage #23 (St. John, 1954) Condition: VG+ up for auction in the 2023 August 17 The Matt Baker Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40233.

