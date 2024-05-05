Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ani-May2024, anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Celebrates Ani-May with Ad-Free Streams, Discounts & More

Crunchyroll is celebrating Ani-May 2024 with ad-free streaming on select anime series, discount deals for Blu-rays & merchandise, and more.

May means Ani-May at Crunchyroll, and the streamer is bringing ad-free streams of episodes worldwide for everyone, store discounts at the Crunchyroll Store. There are new and exclusive anime merchandise and activations at Hot Topic in the United States, Riachuelo in Brazil, and exclusive retail activations in EMEA, among many others.

"The love and excitement around anime continues to grow, and for Ani-May, we're revealing a fresh lineup of apparel, home goods, and more to empower fans to live authentically in their fandom," said Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President of Global Consumer Products, Crunchyroll. "We have lined up an incredible slate of international retail partners who, like us, are passionate about providing fans with a variety of ways to enjoy and display their love for their favorite films, series, and characters."

Crunchyroll Store Ani-May Deals

The Crunchyroll Store in the US is offering a home video sale of up to 60% off beginning May 1 through May 14 and an Ani-May celebration sale with up to 70% off select items starting May 15. While supplies last, fans can also receive a complimentary and exclusive 2024 Hime Ani-May pin on all orders of $75+ starting on May 1, 2024 (Please note: this gift with purchase is only eligible for in-stock orders. Pre-orders do not qualify). Shoppers can also expect special themed weeks in the Crunchyroll Store, including:

May 1 – Chainsaw Man

May 8 – Kaiju No. 8 & Solo-Leveling

May 22 – Dragon Ball Super

May 29 – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Barnes & Noble stores in the US will feature an Ani-May sale on select Anime DVD/Blu-Ray titles both online and in stores across the country.

Ad-Free Streaming for Everyone

Crunchyroll is making 20 hit series free to watch with ads for the whole month.

(Regional restrictions may apply, as well as sub/dub availability)

Ani-May 2024 Global Deals

In Europe, select Ani-May retailers will offer anime fans the opportunity to fully experience the Crunchyroll lifestyle and win a "nothing that money can buy" prize: an amazing weekend in Paris with VIP access to the Crunchyroll booth at Japan Expo. The full list of Ani-May partners for Europe includes:

HMV will brand 120 stores and bring in tons of anime merchandise for the occasion for fans in the United Kingdom, Ireland & Belgium. May will also see the exclusive early release of a range of home entertainment, including Mob Psycho Season 3 DVD, Blu-ray & Limited Edition, KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – Season 1 Blu-ray, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – Season 2 Blu-ray & Limited Edition, as well as a large range of price promoted catalogue titles.

Games Academy / Funside in Italy will activate 50 stores as well as their online community with more surprises available on their app.

Cultura will communicate about its anime merchandise and manga offerings throughout the month with specifically branded areas in 105 stores across France.

El Corte Ingles will invite the Spanish geek community to come in-store and discover a wide selection of anime products in 8 flagship locations.

Thalia in Germany and Austria will focus on manga, exclusive merchandise, and home entertainment offerings for JUJUTSU KAISEN, Kaiju No.8, SPY x FAMILY, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Hell's Paradise across 200 outlets.

Gamestop, in 70 of its participating outlets in Germany, will provide an exclusive Iron-on to any customer who buys more than 2 Crunchyroll items during Ani-May.

MediaSaturn will bring German fans manga, exclusive merchandise, and home entertainment for JUJUTSU KAISEN, SPY x FAMILY, and Chainsaw Man across 400 outlets.

Mueller will, for the first time, offer the whole catalog of fan-favorite Crunchyroll manga titles, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, SPY x FAMILY, BLUE LOCK, Choujin X, Dandadan, and many more, available to fans in Germany and Austria.

Hugendubel will present exclusive Crunchyroll merchandising in 30 stores across Germany for the JUJUTSU KAISEN, SPY x FAMILY, and Chainsaw Man titles.

XS Toys (owned by Anvol), in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia will participate in 25 selected stores. The leading toy retailer in the Baltics will have a special selection of plushies, figures, and collectibles from Crunchyroll titles.

