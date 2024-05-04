Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Comico Games, ScreenPlay CCG

New Comedy-Driven Card Game ScreenPlay CCG Revealed

There's a new comedy-centric collectibel card game on the way as ScreenPlay CCG puts aweird cinematic twist on the genre.

Indie game developer and publisher Comico Games have revealed their latest collectible card game with a cinema twist, as we're getting ScreenPlay CCG. You'll play a director with a ton of cards in your deck that dictate how a movie scene will go. Anything can happen as you draw cards against an opponent that serves as a protagonist or problem in the film, and you use your cards to two the story as it goes with multiple ways to win a match and make your film. This feels like a much more interesting take than just making a deck of monsters to fight someone. The game will be released on May 13 into Early Access on Steam, but for now, enjoy the trailer.

ScreenPlay CCG

ScreenPlay CCG is a comedy-driven digital collectable card game set in a wacky movie-making universe. Imagine the very characters that we enjoy seeing on screen are now also the ones creating the movies off-screen with their own crew and set. Players get to use these characters and hilarious tropes from different film genres to create their movies, employing strategy and anticipation to defeat opposing filmmakers. Inspired by VS fighting game mechanics, ScreenPlay brings an original spin to traditional CCG gameplay. Predict your opponent's moves and outmaneuver them in the cut-throat movie-making business. Attack, dodge, perform or use the various special abilities of your Lead characters to bring you closer to victory!

Simultaneous turns – No more waiting for your opponent to think through their turn.

– No more waiting for your opponent to think through their turn. Multiple paths to victory – Choose wisely which cards to play and when to play them, whether you want your characters to attack, dodge, or act out performances.

– Choose wisely which cards to play and when to play them, whether you want your characters to attack, dodge, or act out performances. Each Game a Story – The game revolves around your lead characters and furthering their character arcs. They come from all kinds of movie genres and have unique special abilities and thematic cards that perfectly fit their thematic background.

– The game revolves around your lead characters and furthering their character arcs. They come from all kinds of movie genres and have unique special abilities and thematic cards that perfectly fit their thematic background. Endless combinations – Pick a combination of three leads and build a 40-card deck to support them. Gain Narrative Points that further your leads' story arcs.

– Pick a combination of three leads and build a 40-card deck to support them. Gain Narrative Points that further your leads' story arcs. Comical Cast – Over 22 different Leads and many more to come, the possibilities are countless!

– Over 22 different Leads and many more to come, the possibilities are countless! Multiplayer Tournaments – Challenge other players across the world and aim to become the very best.

– Challenge other players across the world and aim to become the very best. Constant updates! – Every expansion unleashes new movies, new leads, new deck-building strategies, and new game modes.

