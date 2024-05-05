Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mars Horizon, Secret Mode

Secret Mode Assumes Ownership Of The Original Mars Horizon

In an interesting move, Secret Mode has once again become the publisher for Mars Horizon as they work to release the game's sequel.

Article Summary Secret Mode reclaims the Mars Horizon franchise and plans the sequel release.

Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life tasks players with finding extraterrestrial life.

Manage space missions, build bases, design rockets and explore for life signs.

Face the challenges of space as you expand humanity's reach across the solar system.

An interesting piece of news this week from indie game publisher Secret Mode, as they have taken ownership back of Mars Horizon while also producing the sequel. Developed by Auroch Digital, the game has bounced around a little with different publishers over the years, but now the original game is back with its first publisher for the foreseeable future. What's more, Secret Mode has also signed on for publishing duties for the sequel, which still doesn't have a release date. Basically it just means they will be your one-stop shop for all things related to the franchise as we wait to see when the sequel will come out.

Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life is an authentic space management game where you take on the role of leader of a space agency which has a focus on astrobiology. Your Mission: to Search for Life. Search for evidence across the solar system to prove there's life on other planets. Explore different planets and moons, build your bases, launch rockets, design payloads, and plan missions. Lead the Search for Life across the solar system. Following on from Mars Horizon where you were able to re-write history, now you're going to be making history. Mars Horizon 2 is a game about exploration, learning, and discovery. Will you be the first to find evidence of life in our Solar System?

You're in charge of mission control, plan all the aspects of your missions to find anomalies, use flybys and satellites to look for them, land on planets to collect them.

Follow the clues, collect anomalies, and discover biosignatures that get you closer to the discovery of life – signs of life can include fossils, microbes, unusual atmospheres, and more.

Listen to your trusted experts and advisors to advance your exploration.

Build your base on Earth, Mars, and beyond with important buildings like Extra-Terrestrial Laboratories, Extra-Terrestrial launch pads, and more.

Design rockets and specialized payloads to ensure you have the right vehicles for your missions.

Every launch you do is an exciting opportunity to propel your agency and exploration further into our solar system in your mission and search.

Adapt your mission as you explore different celestial bodies and make decisions on the best way to track down life.

In your missions, you'll need to face hazardous landscapes to ensure your success – can you survive the perils of space exploration?

Process anomalies, gather samples, explore the surface, and expand your bases.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!