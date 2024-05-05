Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, bctv daily dispatch, bluey, doctor who, donald trump, interview with the vampire, jon stewart, justified, The Acolyte, The Rookie, The Walking Dead

Doctor Who, Arrowverse, The Acolyte, Bluey & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Star Wars Day/William Shatner, Donald Trump/Jon Stewart, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, FX's Justified, WWE Backlash & WWE WrestleMania 41, ABC's Stumptown/Adrian Martinez, Arrowverse/DC Studios, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+/Bluey, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Dropout's Thousandaires, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 5, 2024:

Star Wars Day Roundup: Hamill/Biden, Danny Trejo, LeVar Burton & More

Can NYC Impeach Donald Trump Over What He Does to A Slice of Pizza?

The Walking Dead Revisits Early Chapter in "The Book of Carol" Story

Justified: Why Goggins, Olyphant "Needed to Separate" After Series

WWE Backlash: Cargill and Belair Win Titles in Harsh Lesson for AEW

Stumptown: Adrian Martinez on Cancellation Regrets, CYE, OMITB & More

WWE WrestleMania 41 Betting on Las Vegas for April 19 & 20, 2025

Star Wars Fans Can Be Star Trek Fans When They "Grow Up": Shatner

Arrowverse: DC Studios Has Lots to Learn From Doctor Who/"Whoniverse"

Doctor Who Ep. 1 "Space Babies" Clip: So About That "Butterfly Effect"

Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 8 "Punch Card" Images: Trouble on Two Fronts

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases New Season 2 Image Gallery

The Acolyte Celebrates "Star Wars Day" with Official Trailer & More

WWE Backlash Preview: Most Incredible Premium Live Event of All Time?

Dropout Announces New Original Series Thousandaires

Doctor Who: How RTD Is Unlocking The Show's True Hidden Heart(s)

The Boys, Night Court, Twin Peaks, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

