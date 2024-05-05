Posted in: Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: AT&T

AT&T Introduces New Turbo Service Aimed At Enhanced Data

AT&T revealed a brand new Turbo service for their wireless network this week, aimied at those who game and watch media more.

Article Summary AT&T rolls out new $7/mo Turbo service for faster mobile gaming and streaming.

No impact on existing 1-2 year contract terms when adding Turbo service.

AT&T Turbo aims to reduce freezing, stuttering, and latency on the go.

Service enhances data performance for real-time apps, with more upgrades planned.

AT&T revealed an all-new addition to their wireless plans this week as those on their network can now purchase the new Turbo service. The shorthand to this is that they have added a $7 monthly plan that you can attach to your current service that will give an enhancement to your data so that you get more of an instant response when it comes to video content such as streaming service as well as YouTube and Twitch, and gaming if you're a mobile player and need immediate response times to online titles.

One of the key factors not addressed here is if adding it to your service affects the contacts of anyone signed to 1-2 year deals. Right now, it doesn't appear to. However, everyone has a different plan out there, so best to check in and make sure before just signing up for it. It is also designed to provide relief for those who experience more freezing, stuttering, and latency issues. Also, because its so new, there isn't a ton of independent data about how it responds to different mobile devices and areas around the country, or what kind of speeds you'll see. We have part of the announcement for you below as the service went live on May 2.

AT&T Turbo

Built to support high-performance mobile applications, like gaming, social video broadcasting and live video conferencing, with optimized data while customers are on the go. AT&T Turbo allows users the choice to optimize their network when they want by adding additional network resources to their mobile data connection. For example, if customers want less freezing or stuttering and lower latency when milliseconds matter in gaming, AT&T Turbo can help offer real-time responsiveness by improving the performance of customers' data on the network.

Through the myATT app or online, customers can easily add AT&T Turbo, priced at $7/month per line on eligible plans, when they want it and remove it from their line when they don't. Eligible customers will be in control of whether to activate this service, which boosts all the high-speed and hot spot data on a user's connection while it is active. Consistent with open internet principles, once turned on, the boost applies to a customer's data regardless of the internet content, applications, and services being used.

Today's launch is only the first step in bringing new, cutting-edge network capabilities to our customers. We've seen traffic grow on our network exponentially, and more importantly the technical requirements are increasing for real-time apps like gaming, social video sharing and live video conferences. Latency-sensitive applications will continue to need more enhanced network technologies to perform their best, so we plan to continue to advance and evolve AT&T Turbo.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!