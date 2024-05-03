Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, hellboy, stranger things

Ten Pages Of Hellboy/Stranger Things For Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day has new Hellboy comic by Mike Mignola and Mark Laszlo and Stranger Things by Derek Fridolfs and Jonathan Case.

Article Summary Discover new Hellboy and Stranger Things comics for Free Comic Book Day.

Mike Mignola and Mark Laszlo team up for the latest Hellboy adventure.

Derek Fridolfs and Jonathan Case bring a fresh tale from Stranger Things.

See a ten-page preview and celebrate FCBD's 22nd edition tomorrow.

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. You might have noticed some commentary on the subject here and there. Amongst the offerings from Dark Horse Comics is a new Hellboy comic book, by Mike Mignola, and Mark Laszlo on one side and Stranger Things by Derek Fridolfs and Jonathan Case on the other. Bleeding Cool has a ten-page preview of them both. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilerage with this handy dandy tag,

FCBD 2024 HELLBOY STRANGER THINGS (BUNDLES OF 20) (NET)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230002

(W) Mike Mignola, Derek Fridolfs (A) Mark Laszlo, Jonathan Case (CA) Mike Mignola

Um . . . stories from Mike Mignola's Hellboy, AND Stranger Things? Yes, please! In Hellboy, "The Fortune Teller," Hellboy consults a crystal ball-reader for help solving a murder, but things go off the rails when she gets distracted reading Hellboy's own future. Then, in Stranger Things, "Deliver Me From Evil," Argyle and Jonathan swap fantastical and scary tales as they make one last pizza delivery for the night.

Original Exclusive Material

Rating: Teen

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by comic book publishers, creators, comic shops and librarians to attract new readers to read comic books on the first Saturday in May. Originally proposed by Joe Field of Californian store Flying Color Comics, it began in 2002 with a handful of comics but now numbers around fifty giveaways each year. Often used to launch a new line, product or event, even though they are given away for free, some have become valuable in and of themselves. Coordinated by the industry's largest distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors, FCBD has become an official Children's Book Week event and has inspired similar events for German- and Dutch-language comics industries. The twenty-second edition of FCBD will be held tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!